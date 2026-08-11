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UAE thwarts 416 cyberattacks every second with advanced cyber defences

Cybersecurity chief warns AI is making attacks more sophisticated and harder to detect

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
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The UAE's advanced cybersecurity infrastructure enables authorities to intercept the attacks without disrupting services or affecting residents and businesses.
The UAE's advanced cybersecurity infrastructure enables authorities to intercept the attacks without disrupting services or affecting residents and businesses.
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Dubai: The UAE blocks around 600,000 cyberattacks every day, equivalent to about 25,000 attacks an hour or 416 every second, as increasingly sophisticated threats target the country's digital infrastructure. 

According to Al Bayan, Dr. Mohamed Al Kuwaiti, head of the UAE Cyber Security Council, said the attacks vary widely in type and increasingly involve the use of artificial intelligence to make them more complex and difficult to detect. 

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Al Kuwaiti added the UAE's advanced cybersecurity infrastructure enables authorities to intercept the attacks without disrupting services or affecting residents and businesses.

He noted the country's cybersecurity strategy is built on proactive threat detection, advanced digital infrastructure and continuous investment in cutting-edge security technologies, alongside the development of national talent and greater public awareness of cybersecurity best practices.

Dr Al Kuwaiti warned that cyber threats targeting government entities and critical sectors are evolving rapidly as attackers increasingly use AI to enhance the sophistication of their operations. 

He said phishing attacks remain among the most common threats, alongside distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks, ransomware, malware and attempts to steal or erase sensitive data.

He also highlighted the growing risk posed by zero-day attacks, which exploit previously unknown software vulnerabilities before security patches become available, as well as attacks targeting digital supply chains.

He further said the UAE Cybersecurity Council continues to strengthen the country's cyber resilience to safeguard the digital economy and protect critical infrastructure against emerging threats.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
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