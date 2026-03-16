UAE Cyber Security Council conducts specialised cyber exercise

The exercise also underscored the importance of effective communication, particularly in ensuring that incident response policies and procedures are clearly conveyed to all participants. This includes mechanisms for communication, points of contact, and the rapid and confidential exchange of information among relevant entities to ensure smooth information flow during crises and prevent coordination gaps that could hinder rapid response. Teams were tested on their ability to securely and systematically share sensitive data under conditions of escalating pressure.

The exercise featured several key and supporting roles to ensure comprehensive coverage of all aspects of crisis management. The Security Operations Center (SOC) analyst played a primary role in early detection and analysis, while roles were clearly defined to strengthen the overall response to the incident. The Chief Information Security Officer (CISO) assumed a central role in directing policies and strategic decisions, while the business continuity team supported operational efforts. An additional supporting role for the CISO was also included to facilitate coordination across organisational levels.

The exercise scenarios developed with Immersive focused on a situation in which a shared services entity serving both the UAE government and critical infrastructure comes under a sophisticated cyberattack attributed to an international actor. The attack begins as suspicious but manageable activity before gradually escalating into a large-scale crisis threatening the continuity of essential operations. This scenario challenges the organization’s ability to understand the nature of the threat, contain it effectively, maintain vital services, and coordinate a coherent strategic response under intense time pressure and incomplete information.

He noted that individuals represent the first line of defence within the cybersecurity ecosystem through digital awareness, which plays a key role in countering cyber threats and attacks. He explained that the cyber exercise aims to assess current capabilities and readiness among relevant entities by identifying gaps and areas for improvement based on data-driven performance analysis during the simulation. Every step and interaction was monitored to extract lessons learned that contribute to developing strategies and enhancing coordination between technical, operational, and leadership functions.

Abdulla Rasheed Editor - Abu Dhabi

Abdullah Rashid Al Hammadi is an accomplished Emirati journalist with over 45 years of experience in both Arabic and English media. He currently serves as the Abu Dhabi Bureau Chief fo Gulf News. Al Hammadi began his career in 1980 with Al Ittihad newspaper, where he rose through the ranks to hold key editorial positions, including Head of International News, Director of the Research Center, and Acting Managing Editor. A founding member of the UAE Journalists Association and a former board member, he is also affiliated with the General Federation of Arab Journalists and the International Federation of Journalists. Al Hammadi studied Information Systems Technology at the University of Virginia and completed journalism training with Reuters in Cairo and London. During his time in Washington, D.C., he reported for Alittihad and became a member of the National Press Club. From 2000 to 2008, he wrote the widely read Dababees column, known for its critical take on social issues. Throughout his career, Al Hammadi has conducted high-profile interviews with prominent leaders including UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and key Arab figures such as the late Yasser Arafat and former presidents of Yemen and Egypt. He has reported on major historical events such as the Iran-Iraq war, the liberation of Kuwait, the fall of the Berlin Wall, and the establishment of the Palestinian Authority. His work continues to shape and influence journalism in the UAE and the wider Arab world.