One in three people could be exposed as online data sharing increases
Abu Dhabi: The UAE Government’s Cybersecurity Council has warned of the risks linked to digital identity theft, stressing that one in three individuals may be exposed to such crimes amid the growing sharing of personal data across digital platforms and social media.
In a practical guide on digital identity protection, the Council emphasised the importance of safeguarding digital identity, describing it as one of the most valuable assets owned by both individuals and organisations.
It said sensitive information within a digital identity — including personal data, financial transactions and health records — makes it a critical asset that must be properly protected.
The Council noted in its awareness guide that with the widespread use of artificial intelligence tools, the Internet of Things (IoT) and cloud applications, digital identities have become easier targets for cybercriminals. These attackers exploit weaknesses for impersonation, fraud, or selling data on the black market.
It stressed that protecting digital identity is not a technological luxury but a necessity to safeguard privacy, prevent fraud and ensure uninterrupted digital services without financial loss.
The Council added that cyberattacks targeting digital identities rose by 32% in the first half of the year, driven by increased reliance on digital services.
It highlighted multi-factor authentication (MFA) as one of the most effective tools, noting that it can prevent more than 99% of identity-based attacks.
The Council warned that breaches can lead to identity theft, fraud, financial losses and damage to personal and professional reputation, making digital identity protection a strategic priority.
It urged users to avoid sharing sensitive data, use strong passwords, avoid reusing them, and enable multi-factor authentication.
Officials stressed that digital identity protection is not only a technical issue but also one of awareness and behaviour. Technology alone is not enough without informed users who understand risks and act responsibly.
The Council warned that compromised identities can lead to financial fraud, impersonation, phishing attacks and large-scale cyber threats, as well as reputational damage and loss of sensitive data.
It advised users to secure accounts, avoid suspicious links, update systems regularly and use trusted browsers.
The Council revealed that 40% of social media users in the UAE have experienced hacking after sharing personal data.
It also noted that 97% of cyberattacks rely on passwords, making strong credentials essential, while MFA blocks more than 99% of identity-related attacks.
The Council urged the public to think carefully before sharing personal information online and to adopt safe digital practices as the first line of defence against cyber threats.