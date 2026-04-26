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UAE Cybersecurity Council warns of rising digital identity theft risks

One in three people could be exposed as online data sharing increases

Last updated:
Abdulla Rasheed, Editor - Abu Dhabi
2 MIN READ
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UAE Cybersecurity Council urges stronger passwords and use of multi-factor authentication.
UAE Cybersecurity Council urges stronger passwords and use of multi-factor authentication.

Abu Dhabi: The UAE Government’s Cybersecurity Council has warned of the risks linked to digital identity theft, stressing that one in three individuals may be exposed to such crimes amid the growing sharing of personal data across digital platforms and social media.

In a practical guide on digital identity protection, the Council emphasised the importance of safeguarding digital identity, describing it as one of the most valuable assets owned by both individuals and organisations.

It said sensitive information within a digital identity — including personal data, financial transactions and health records — makes it a critical asset that must be properly protected.

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Artificial intelligence, IoT and cloud use increase exposure

The Council noted in its awareness guide that with the widespread use of artificial intelligence tools, the Internet of Things (IoT) and cloud applications, digital identities have become easier targets for cybercriminals. These attackers exploit weaknesses for impersonation, fraud, or selling data on the black market.

It stressed that protecting digital identity is not a technological luxury but a necessity to safeguard privacy, prevent fraud and ensure uninterrupted digital services without financial loss.

The Council added that cyberattacks targeting digital identities rose by 32% in the first half of the year, driven by increased reliance on digital services.

It highlighted multi-factor authentication (MFA) as one of the most effective tools, noting that it can prevent more than 99% of identity-based attacks.

Risks go beyond data theft

The Council warned that breaches can lead to identity theft, fraud, financial losses and damage to personal and professional reputation, making digital identity protection a strategic priority.

It urged users to avoid sharing sensitive data, use strong passwords, avoid reusing them, and enable multi-factor authentication.

Awareness is key to protection

Officials stressed that digital identity protection is not only a technical issue but also one of awareness and behaviour. Technology alone is not enough without informed users who understand risks and act responsibly.

Severe impact of identity breaches

The Council warned that compromised identities can lead to financial fraud, impersonation, phishing attacks and large-scale cyber threats, as well as reputational damage and loss of sensitive data.

Public urged to follow safety steps

It advised users to secure accounts, avoid suspicious links, update systems regularly and use trusted browsers.

Social media risks highlighted

The Council revealed that 40% of social media users in the UAE have experienced hacking after sharing personal data.

It also noted that 97% of cyberattacks rely on passwords, making strong credentials essential, while MFA blocks more than 99% of identity-related attacks.

The Council urged the public to think carefully before sharing personal information online and to adopt safe digital practices as the first line of defence against cyber threats.

Abdulla Rasheed
Abdulla RasheedEditor - Abu Dhabi
Abdullah Rashid Al Hammadi  is an accomplished Emirati journalist with over 45 years of experience in both Arabic and English media. He currently serves as the Abu Dhabi Bureau Chief fo Gulf News. Al Hammadi began his career in 1980 with Al Ittihad newspaper, where he rose through the ranks to hold key editorial positions, including Head of International News, Director of the Research Center, and Acting Managing Editor. A founding member of the UAE Journalists Association and a former board member, he is also affiliated with the General Federation of Arab Journalists and the International Federation of Journalists. Al Hammadi studied Information Systems Technology at the University of Virginia and completed journalism training with Reuters in Cairo and London. During his time in Washington, D.C., he reported for Alittihad  and became a member of the National Press Club. From 2000 to 2008, he wrote the widely read Dababees column, known for its critical take on social issues. Throughout his career, Al Hammadi has conducted high-profile interviews with prominent leaders including UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and key Arab figures such as the late Yasser Arafat and former presidents of Yemen and Egypt. He has reported on major historical events such as the Iran-Iraq war, the liberation of Kuwait, the fall of the Berlin Wall, and the establishment of the Palestinian Authority. His work continues to shape and influence journalism in the UAE and the wider Arab world.
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