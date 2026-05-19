Why deleting unused files on your phone could protect you from hackers

This awareness initiative comes as part of the “Cyber Pulse” campaign launched by the UAE Cybersecurity Council within the framework of the UAE’s ongoing efforts to build a secure cyberspace that protects users from growing digital threats and keeps pace with rapid technological advancements under a comprehensive national vision aimed at enhancing trust in the country’s digital ecosystem and promoting a strong cybersecurity culture that safeguards the privacy and security of citizens and residents in the era of accelerated digital transformation.