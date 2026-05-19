Why deleting unused files on your phone could protect you from hackers

UAE Cybersecurity Council warns neglected devices increase malware and phishing risks
Regular inspection and digital cleaning of electronic devices have emerged as one of the most important preventive practices for strengthening cybersecurity among individuals and organizations, amid the growing escalation of digital threats and the increasing reliance on smartphones, tablets, and computers across all aspects of daily life and business operations.
In media statements, the UAE Government Cybersecurity Council emphasized that the routine cleaning of devices, including mobile phones and personal tablets, represents a critical preventive measure that can reduce cyber incidents and attacks by up to 30%, while providing users with an additional layer of protection against malware and rapidly evolving cyber threats.
The Council explained that the buildup of unnecessary files and data within devices creates opportunities for malicious software to infiltrate systems and increases users’ exposure to cyber risks, including data loss, privacy breaches, and the exploitation of security vulnerabilities to access sensitive information.
It further noted that the accumulation of unused files and neglected applications negatively impacts device performance, leading to slower operation, recurring errors, unusual notifications, and storage congestion, all of which are key indicators that a device requires routine cleaning and inspection.
The Council highlighted that adopting a simple digital cleaning routine directly contributes to improving cybersecurity levels. This routine includes using trusted security software to scan devices and detect malware, deleting unnecessary files and applications, and continuously updating operating systems and applications to address vulnerabilities and improve performance.
It stressed that neglecting these measures creates opportunities for cybercriminals and hackers to exploit security gaps, underscoring that protection against digital risks begins with simple daily practices carried out by users themselves as part of sound cyber hygiene behavior.
The Council warned that the accumulation of unused files and data not only slows device performance but may also create a favorable environment for malicious software activities. Such threats can take multiple forms, including viruses, spyware, ransomware, and other harmful programs designed to disrupt systems, steal data, or encrypt files in exchange for ransom payments.
It also pointed out that digital cleaning helps mitigate other cyber threats, including phishing attacks and deceptive messages intended to trick users into sharing sensitive information such as passwords, banking details, and credit card numbers.
The Council affirmed that regularly applying digital cleaning practices reflects advanced awareness of the importance of cybersecurity and requires commitment to healthy digital habits, continuous monitoring of emerging threats and risks, and maintaining updated security software as one of the first lines of defense against cyberattacks.
The Council explained that the benefits of routine digital cleaning extend beyond enhanced protection to include improving overall device performance, prolonging operational lifespan, and increasing efficiency of use, all of which positively impact digital productivity for both individuals and organizations alike.
The UAE Cybersecurity Council stressed that maintaining a clean digital environment is no less important than preserving the physical environment, emphasizing that small details and simple daily practices can make the difference between a secure device and one vulnerable to hacking or data loss.
This awareness initiative comes as part of the “Cyber Pulse” campaign launched by the UAE Cybersecurity Council within the framework of the UAE’s ongoing efforts to build a secure cyberspace that protects users from growing digital threats and keeps pace with rapid technological advancements under a comprehensive national vision aimed at enhancing trust in the country’s digital ecosystem and promoting a strong cybersecurity culture that safeguards the privacy and security of citizens and residents in the era of accelerated digital transformation.
The UAE Cybersecurity Council is participating in the ninth edition of the International Exhibition for National Security and Resilience “ISNR 2026,” as part of its ongoing efforts to strengthen the national cybersecurity ecosystem and reinforce the UAE’s position as a global hub for digital innovation. During its participation, the Council will showcase the latest innovations and advanced cybersecurity solutions, while highlighting the future of the sector and the rapidly evolving global trends in digital protection, cyber resilience, and smart systems security. As part of its participation, the Council will organize the International Cyber Drill, which serves as a practical platform to test readiness and response capabilities against cyber incidents and attacks, enhance coordination efficiency among relevant entities, and strengthen international cooperation in addressing evolving cyber threats and challenges. The Council will also host a series of specialized panel discussions led by leading experts and specialists in digital resilience and AI security, focusing on the most pressing challenges related to safeguarding digital infrastructure.