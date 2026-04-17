Slow performance and full storage flagged as warning signs of rising cyber risks
The UAE Cyber Security Council has issued a warning highlighting how everyday digital devices can become vulnerable to cybersecurity risks when overloaded with unnecessary files and unused applications.
The council said neglected apps and digital clutter can create openings for malicious software, increasing the risk of cyber threats and data exposure.
Authorities stressed that following preventive cybersecurity measures and routinely scanning devices are essential to safeguarding personal and organisational data.
Even a few minutes each week spent cleaning up devices can help improve performance and reduce security risks, the council said.
The council urged users to make digital cleanup a weekly routine, including:
Deleting unnecessary files and unused apps
Using updated security software
Keeping systems and applications up to date
It added that such preventive measures can help reduce cyber incidents by up to 30 per cent.
Users should look out for indicators such as:
Slow device performance
Full storage
Unusual messages or repeated errors
Unknown or unused applications
The council recommended dedicating 10 minutes each week to:
Managing device storage
Reviewing installed applications
Updating system software
Officials reiterated that maintaining digital hygiene is a key part of protecting the UAE’s cyber environment and ensuring safer digital living.