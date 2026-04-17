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UAE issues warning: Are unused apps a hidden cyber threat?

Slow performance and full storage flagged as warning signs of rising cyber risks

Last updated:
Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
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UAE cybersecurity warning: Declutter your devices regularly
UAE cybersecurity warning: Declutter your devices regularly

The UAE Cyber Security Council has issued a warning highlighting how everyday digital devices can become vulnerable to cybersecurity risks when overloaded with unnecessary files and unused applications.

The council said neglected apps and digital clutter can create openings for malicious software, increasing the risk of cyber threats and data exposure.

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Regular clean-ups reduce cyber risks

Authorities stressed that following preventive cybersecurity measures and routinely scanning devices are essential to safeguarding personal and organisational data.

Even a few minutes each week spent cleaning up devices can help improve performance and reduce security risks, the council said.

Stay secure: make digital hygiene a habit

The council urged users to make digital cleanup a weekly routine, including:

  • Deleting unnecessary files and unused apps

  • Using updated security software

  • Keeping systems and applications up to date

It added that such preventive measures can help reduce cyber incidents by up to 30 per cent.

Warning signs your device needs cleaning

Users should look out for indicators such as:

  • Slow device performance

  • Full storage

  • Unusual messages or repeated errors

  • Unknown or unused applications

Weekly 10-minute routine advised

The council recommended dedicating 10 minutes each week to:

  • Managing device storage

  • Reviewing installed applications

  • Updating system software

Officials reiterated that maintaining digital hygiene is a key part of protecting the UAE’s cyber environment and ensuring safer digital living.

Related Topics:
technologycybercrime

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