Abu Dhabi Police warn: This common app could let scammers empty your bank account

Scammers use remote access apps to steal data and money, authorities say
Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi Police have warned residents against downloading remote control applications on smartphones and computers, saying they are increasingly being used by scammers to access personal data and steal money.
The warning, issued as part of the “Stay Alert” campaign, highlighted that while such applications are designed for legitimate uses such as technical support, remote work and screen sharing, they are being exploited by fraudsters to gain control of victims’ devices.
Authorities said scammers often contact individuals posing as technical support staff or service providers and persuade them to install these applications under the pretext of resolving issues. Once installed, the fraudsters can remotely access the device, enabling them to view sensitive information and carry out financial fraud.
Police urged the public not to respond to suspicious calls requesting the download of software or the sharing of personal or banking information. They stressed that banks and financial institutions do not ask customers to disclose account details, card numbers, passwords, PINs or one-time passwords.
Residents were advised to download applications only from official and trusted sources and to avoid sharing confidential information to prevent falling victim to fraud.
Abu Dhabi Police also called on the public to report any suspected fraud attempts through the “Aman” service by calling 8002626 or sending a text message to 2828, or by visiting the nearest police station.
The advisory also highlighted the importance of using security software and keeping devices updated to protect against cyber threats.