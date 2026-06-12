A new era for global banking: Dhabi launches at ADGM

Global banking experience to empower individuals and businesses to grow beyond borders
Dhabi launched in ADGM, the international financial centre of Abu Dhabi, the capital of the UAE, as a complete global banking experience designed to empower individuals and businesses to grow beyond borders.
Built with a human-first philosophy at its core and amplified through intuitive digital delivery, Dhabi reimagines banking for modern global citizens, those who live, earn, and grow across countries, cultures, and economies.
Strategically headquartered within ADGM, Dhabi delivers effortless digital access, personalised banking services, and cross-border financial freedom, all grounded in the trust, security, and transparency that define a new generation of banking.
A new chapter from Finance House PJSC
Dhabi builds on the heritage of Finance House PJSC - a publicly listed institution with over two decades of excellence in delivering trusted financial services across the UAE. As a wholly backed initiative, Dhabi benefits from the strength, credibility, and infrastructure of its parent, while charting a bold, independent course as ADGM’s first homegrown full-fledged banking services institution.
Dhabi’s launch comes at a time when global mobility and evolving lifestyles are reshaping financial needs. With curated current accounts, savings, and fixed deposit solutions for individuals and businesses, Dhabi offers a premium banking experience that empowers clients to manage their money across markets effortlessly and securely.
“True financial freedom should transcend borders,” said Mohamed A. Alqubaisi, Chairman of Dhabi and Founder of Finance House Group. "With Dhabi, we are redefining what global banking can be, offering a platform built for those who see opportunity, growth, and belonging not in one country, but across the world. Dhabi is not just a new chapter for us; it’s a new standard for banking without borders."
With its launch in ADGM, Dhabi builds on the reputation of Abu Dhabi emerging as a new premier destination for global banking. Designed with international ambition and regional strength, Dhabi sets a new standard for client-centric, globally connected financial services originating from the ADGM in UAE.
Dhabi is backed by a distinguished board comprising leaders with proven expertise across diverse sectors, providing strategic guidance during the institution’s foundational years. Supported by a strong management team drawn from the industry’s finest, Dhabi is set to execute its vision with precision, purpose, and impact.