GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 34°C
PRAYER TIMES
BUSINESS
BUSINESS
Business /
Banking & Insurance

Foreign bank branch fined Dh1.82 million in UAE over liability letter delay

CBUAE says the branch failed to issue a liability letter within seven days

Last updated:
Nivetha Dayanand, Assistant Business Editor
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
UAE Central Bank penalises foreign lender for breaching seven-day liability rule
UAE Central Bank penalises foreign lender for breaching seven-day liability rule
WAM

Abu Dhabi: The Central Bank of the UAE has imposed a financial sanction of Dh1.82 million on a branch of a foreign bank licensed to operate in the country.

The regulator said the penalty was issued under Federal Decree-Law No. 6 of 2025 regarding the Central Bank, regulation of financial institutions and activities, and insurance business.

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

Liability letter delay

The sanction followed examinations conducted by the CBUAE, which found that the branch failed to issue a liability letter within the mandated seven-day period.

The Central Bank said the delay violated its Market Conduct and Consumer Protection Regulations and Standards.

A liability letter is commonly required by customers when moving loans, settling liabilities or transferring banking arrangements, making timely issuance important for consumer access and banking transparency.

Consumer protection focus

The CBUAE said the action falls within its supervisory and regulatory mandate to ensure banks, their leadership and employees comply with UAE laws and the standards set by the regulator.

The Central Bank said these rules are intended to safeguard transparency and integrity across the banking sector and the wider UAE financial system.

The regulator did not name the foreign bank branch in its statement.

Nivetha Dayanand
Nivetha DayanandAssistant Business Editor
Nivetha Dayanand is Assistant Business Editor at Gulf News, where she spends her days unpacking money, markets, aviation, and the big shifts shaping life in the Gulf. Before returning to Gulf News, she launched Finance Middle East, complete with a podcast and video series. Her reporting has taken her from breaking spot news to long-form features and high-profile interviews. Nivetha has interviewed Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed Al Saud, Indian ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and N. Chandrababu Naidu, IMF’s Jihad Azour, and a long list of CEOs, regulators, and founders who are reshaping the region’s economy. An Erasmus Mundus journalism alum, Nivetha has shared classrooms and newsrooms with journalists from more than 40 countries, which probably explains her weakness for data, context, and a good follow-up question. When she is away from her keyboard (AFK), you are most likely to find her at the gym with an Eminem playlist, bingeing One Piece, or exploring games on her PS5.
Show More

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Central Bank sees temporary slowdown before oil and non-oil sectors drive surge

UAE growth to rebound after 2026 slowdown

2m read
The financial penalty is based on the results of the findings of examinations conducted by the CBUAE.

UAE imposes Dh20 million fine on branch of foreign bank

1m read
From Italian woodfired pizzas to sky-high infinity brunches, explore this month’s top dining spots in Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

6 Abu Dhabi restaurants to visit this weekend

2m read
Did India sell $12b in gold to save rupee from crash?

Did India sell $12b in gold to save rupee from crash?

4m read