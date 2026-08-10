Edenred UAE secures in-principle Central Bank approval for stored value facility license

Edenred has been part of the UAE's payroll infrastructure for over 18 years. Over that time, the company has grown to serve over 20,000 businesses and more than 2.5 million employees across the UAE, processing salaries every month for a workforce across construction, retail, hospitality, logistics and beyond, much of it for workers who rely on their salary card as their primary financial account to receive and access their wages. This growth happened quietly: Edenred UAE built its reputation on operational reliability and regulatory discipline, becoming one of the country's most-used payroll solutions.