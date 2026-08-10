Approval underscores Edenred UAE’s role in payroll for 2.5 million workers
Dubai: Edenred UAE, part of the global Edenred Group and a long-standing provider of payroll solutions in the UAE, today announced it has received in-principle approval from the Central Bank of the UAE (CBUAE) for its application to operate as a licensed Stored Value Facility (SVF) provider.
Edenred has been part of the UAE's payroll infrastructure for over 18 years. Over that time, the company has grown to serve over 20,000 businesses and more than 2.5 million employees across the UAE, processing salaries every month for a workforce across construction, retail, hospitality, logistics and beyond, much of it for workers who rely on their salary card as their primary financial account to receive and access their wages. This growth happened quietly: Edenred UAE built its reputation on operational reliability and regulatory discipline, becoming one of the country's most-used payroll solutions.
In-principle approval is an intermediate step in CBUAE’s licensing process which assesses governance, compliance, cybersecurity, and operational controls. Edenred UAE will now work to complete the remaining requirements set by CBUAE before a full SVF licence is granted.
For the businesses that rely on Edenred to pay their people, and for the employees who receive their wages through it, this milestone is a signal of continuity rather than change: the same service, as Edenred progresses through its journey towards full SVF licensing. It also reflects the broader direction of the UAE's financial sector: the continued evolution of stored-value and payment products, alongside a strong focus on financial inclusion for a workforce that is largely unbanked or underbanked.
“Our clients trust us with something deeply personal: making sure their people get paid, safely and on time. Receiving in-principle approval from the Central Bank of the UAE is an important step in earning that trust at the highest regulatory level, and we’re honored to have it. We remain committed to finishing the work ahead to reach full licensing, and to pioneering payroll services that drive economic growth and financial inclusion across the region.” - Claudio Di Zanni, Managing Director, Edenred Middle East
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Edenred UAE is the UAE's largest salary processing provider, helping over 20,000 companies pay their hardworking people on time and improving the lives of over 2.5 million employees. Edenred simplifies payroll and helps people manage their money. Operating out of Dubai since 2008, the company was the first WPS agent authorized by the Central Bank and Ministry of Labour, simplifying payroll for companies, banks and financial institutions across the country.
Edenred is the global leader in Benefits & Engagement and Mobility.
With more than 1 million client companies across 44 countries, Edenred's platform gives more than 60 million users access to the services and products of more than 2 million partner merchants.
Edenred offers digital solutions dedicated to employees (meal vouchers, commuting, gift cards, wellness, rewards, and preferential offers), fleet managers (multi-energy solutions including EV charging, maintenance services, VAT refund services, tolls, and parking), and corporate payments (virtual cards).
Guided by Edenred's purpose, "Enrich connections. For good.", these solutions enhance employees' well-being and purchasing power and simplify the lives of professional drivers. They promote access to Heather food, more environmentally friendly products, and more sustainable mobility. Finally, they improve the attractiveness and efficiency of businesses while vitalizing the employment market and local economies.
Edenred's 12,000 employees are committed to making the world of work a connected ecosystem that is safer, more efficient and more responsible every day.
In 2025, thanks to its unique technology platform, Edenred generated a business volume of €49 billion, mainly through mobile applications, online platforms, and cards.
Edenred is listed on the Euronext Paris stock exchange and included in the following indices: CAC Next 20, CAC Large 60, Euronext 100, Euronext Tech Leaders, FTSE4Good, DJBIC Europe Index and DJBIC World index.