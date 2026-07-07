The Swiss group safeguards $3.7 billion in crypto assets globally
Dubai: Bitcoin Suisse has received regulatory approval from Abu Dhabi Global Market to offer digital asset financial services to institutional and professional clients in the UAE.
BTCS Middle East Ltd, a subsidiary of Bitcoin Suisse Group, has received Financial Services Permission from the Financial Services Regulatory Authority of ADGM after completing a multi-stage licensing process.
The approval allows the company to provide regulated virtual asset services from Abu Dhabi, including institutional-grade custody and trading of approved virtual assets.
Bitcoin Suisse said the licence gives clients access to regulated digital asset infrastructure designed for more sophisticated requirements, including managing and hedging crypto exposure in a compliant environment.
The group currently safeguards $3.7 billion in crypto assets and ranks as the fourth-largest staking operator globally.
“Receiving the FSP from the FSRA is a major milestone in our international growth strategy," said Ceyda Majcen, CEO and SEO of BTCS ME. "We are excited to bring our unique combination of institutional-grade capabilities and highly personalised service to the UAE, one of the world’s most dynamic hubs for digital assets.”
The approval adds another international name to ADGM’s digital asset ecosystem, which has been drawing crypto, blockchain and financial services firms seeking a regulated base in the region.
“We congratulate Bitcoin Suisse on receiving its FSP from the FSRA. Its expansion into ADGM reinforces the strength and maturity of our digital assets ecosystem, which continues to attract leading global institutions seeking regulatory clarity, market access and long-term growth opportunities,” said Arvind Ramamurthy, Chief Market Development Officer at ADGM
BTCS ME will serve institutional and professional clients, with support from dedicated relationship managers and a service model focused on long-term client relationships.
Bitcoin Suisse said BTCS ME is also positioned to support clients in accessing tokenised real-world assets in the future.