GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 35°C
PRAYER TIMES
BUSINESS
BUSINESS
Business /
Markets

ADGM gives Bitcoin Suisse the nod for UAE crypto services

The Swiss group safeguards $3.7 billion in crypto assets globally

Last updated:
By Abdulla Al Hammadi; Abu Dhabi Editor.
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
ADGM Abu Dhabi Global Market
ADGM Abu Dhabi Global Market
WAM

Dubai: Bitcoin Suisse has received regulatory approval from Abu Dhabi Global Market to offer digital asset financial services to institutional and professional clients in the UAE.

BTCS Middle East Ltd, a subsidiary of Bitcoin Suisse Group, has received Financial Services Permission from the Financial Services Regulatory Authority of ADGM after completing a multi-stage licensing process.

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

The approval allows the company to provide regulated virtual asset services from Abu Dhabi, including institutional-grade custody and trading of approved virtual assets.

UAE base for institutional clients

Bitcoin Suisse said the licence gives clients access to regulated digital asset infrastructure designed for more sophisticated requirements, including managing and hedging crypto exposure in a compliant environment.

The group currently safeguards $3.7 billion in crypto assets and ranks as the fourth-largest staking operator globally.

“Receiving the FSP from the FSRA is a major milestone in our international growth strategy," said Ceyda Majcen, CEO and SEO of BTCS ME. "We are excited to bring our unique combination of institutional-grade capabilities and highly personalised service to the UAE, one of the world’s most dynamic hubs for digital assets.”

ADGM crypto ecosystem grows

The approval adds another international name to ADGM’s digital asset ecosystem, which has been drawing crypto, blockchain and financial services firms seeking a regulated base in the region.

“We congratulate Bitcoin Suisse on receiving its FSP from the FSRA. Its expansion into ADGM reinforces the strength and maturity of our digital assets ecosystem, which continues to attract leading global institutions seeking regulatory clarity, market access and long-term growth opportunities,” said Arvind Ramamurthy, Chief Market Development Officer at ADGM

BTCS ME will serve institutional and professional clients, with support from dedicated relationship managers and a service model focused on long-term client relationships.

Bitcoin Suisse said BTCS ME is also positioned to support clients in accessing tokenised real-world assets in the future.

By Abdulla Al Hammadi; Abu Dhabi Editor.
Related Topics:
Abu Dhabi

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Applicants being attended to in the consulate’s auditorium that has been converted into the main processing hub on Friday, July 3.

Indian Consulate in Dubai stops walk-in services

2m read
Why the UAE remains a global crypto stronghold

Why the UAE remains a global crypto stronghold

3m read
Dhabi launches at ADGM

Dhabi launches at ADGM

2m read
ADGM Abu Dhabi Global Market

ADGM updates money laundering risk review

2m read