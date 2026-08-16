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UAE flight status today: Emirates, Etihad and Air Arabia cancellations and advisories

Airlines adjust UAE regional services amid Hormuz tensions and port shutdowns

Last updated:
Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
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UAE travellers urged to check flight status as Bahrain, Kuwait routes face cancellations amid regional tensions
UAE travellers urged to check flight status as Bahrain, Kuwait routes face cancellations amid regional tensions
Photo: James Martinez/Gulf News

UAE travellers flying today should check the latest flight status before heading to the airport, as airlines continue to adjust selected regional services amid ongoing security concerns. While most flights are operating, Bahrain and Kuwait routes are among those seeing cancellations and schedule changes.

With UAE airports in the busy summer travel period, passengers should also allow extra time for traffic, check-in, security and immigration.

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Regional updates

Regional tensions continue to disrupt shipping and travel. Iran and the US remain at odds over the Strait of Hormuz, while Yemen’s Mokha port has suspended operations following Houthi attacks.

Israeli strikes in southern Lebanon killed at least 11 people, while an UAE-linked vessel was attacked in the Strait of Hormuz. The USS George Washington has also arrived in the Arabian Sea to relieve the USS Abraham Lincoln.

Passengers should check the latest airline updates before travelling.

Flight status alert: Always check official airline websites for real-time updates, as flight schedules and conditions can change rapidly.

Key UAE flight updates today

  • Etihad Airways: Abu Dhabi-Bahrain services are operating as scheduled, while several other Bahrain flights are cancelled until August 21. Abu Dhabi-Kuwait services are scheduled.

  • Emirates: Selected Dubai-Bahrain flights have been cancelled, while the status of some Dubai-Kuwait services remains unavailable.

  • flydubai: flydubai: Regional services continue to operate, but passengers should check their individual flight status before travelling.

  • Air Arabia: Several services between the UAE, Kuwait and Bahrain have been cancelled, had their timings changed or have yet to depart.

  • International airlines: Several carriers continue to suspend or adjust selected UAE and regional services.

Etihad flight status

Etihad Airways has confirmed the latest flight updates for August 16, with services to Bahrain, Kuwait and Russia among those affected.

Bahrain

  • EY643: Abu Dhabi to Bahrain — scheduled.

  • EY644: Bahrain to Abu Dhabi — scheduled.

  • EY641, EY645 and EY647: Abu Dhabi to Bahrain — cancelled until August 21.

  • EY642, EY646 and EY648: Bahrain to Abu Dhabi — cancelled until August 21.

Kuwait

  • EY653: Abu Dhabi to Kuwait — scheduled.

  • EY654: Kuwait to Abu Dhabi — scheduled.

Russia

Etihad's Russia services have been affected by the closure of Sochi International Airport, which has impacted all airlines.

  • EY843: Abu Dhabi to Moscow — scheduled.

  • EY858: Sochi to Abu Dhabi — scheduled.

Etihad is assisting passengers affected by cancellations with alternative travel arrangements and has advised customers to keep their contact details updated for the latest flight notifications.

The airline also said EY857 from Abu Dhabi to Sochi was diverted to Istanbul on August 14 and 15 after Sochi International Airport closed. The corresponding EY858 return services were also affected.

Emirates flight status

Emirates has reported the following Dubai-Bahrain services:

Dubai to Bahrain

  • EK835: Cancelled

  • EK837: Cancelled

  • EK839: Scheduled

Bahrain to Dubai

  • EK836: Cancelled

  • EK838: Cancelled

  • EK840: Scheduled

Dubai-Kuwait travel: The status of some Dubai-Kuwait flights was unavailable at the latest check. Emirates said flight status information would be available 24 hours before departure.

The airline has also introduced measures allowing eligible passengers to change their travel dates without a fee. Fare and tax differences may still apply.

flydubai flight status

flydubai said flights to Kuwait, Bahrain and Saudi Arabia are operating as scheduled.

Passengers should nevertheless check their individual flight status before travelling, complete online check-in where available and allow additional time to reach Dubai International Airport during the busy summer period.

Passengers departing from Dubai on flydubai are advised to arrive at least four hours before departure.

Air Arabia flight status

Air Arabia has reported several cancellations and schedule changes involving the UAE, Kuwait and Bahrain.

Among the latest updates:

  • Abu Dhabi-Kuwait: 3L020 cancelled; 3L022 not yet departed

  • Kuwait-Abu Dhabi: 3L021 cancelled; 3L023 not yet departed

  • Abu Dhabi-Bahrain: 3L015 flight time updated; 3L017 not yet departed

  • Bahrain-Abu Dhabi: 3L016 and 3L018 not yet departed

  • Sharjah-Bahrain: G9107 cancelled; G9101, G9103 and G9105 not yet departed

  • Bahrain-Sharjah: G9108 cancelled; G9102, G9104 and G9106 not yet departed

  • Sharjah-Abha: G9195 not yet departed

  • Abha-Sharjah: G9196 not yet departed

International airlines adjust Gulf services

Several international airlines continue to suspend or modify selected UAE and regional routes.

  • British Airways: Dubai, Tel Aviv, Bahrain and Amman flights suspended until October 25; frequencies to Doha and Riyadh reduced.

  • Philippine Airlines: Dubai services suspended until October 2.

  • Air France: Dubai and Beirut services suspended until August 18.

  • Turkish Airlines: Flights to Dubai and Abu Dhabi have resumed, while services to Iran remain suspended.

  • Air Canada: Dubai and Tel Aviv suspensions extended, with Dubai services not expected to resume until mid-January 2027.

  • Singapore Airlines: Dubai flight resumption pushed back to October 24.

UAE-India travel: Enhanced security until August 20

Flights between the UAE and India remain a key focus for travellers during the summer peak.

India celebrated its 80th Independence Day on Saturday, with enhanced security measures in place at airports and major transport hubs. The heightened security measures will remain in place until August 20, with passengers advised to allow extra time for screening and other airport formalities.

Passengers travelling to India today should allow extra time at airports as additional security checks could increase processing times.

Airports in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram have advised passengers to arrive early, while airlines including Air India, IndiGo and SpiceJet have urged travellers to allow additional time for security screening, check-in and other airport formalities. 

Why are flights being disrupted?

The changes come amid the continuing regional security situation, with airlines reviewing operations, flight paths and schedules as conditions change.

Some carriers have suspended or adjusted services to affected destinations as a precaution, while others continue to operate selected regional routes.

What UAE travellers should do today

Passengers flying from UAE airports should:

  • Check their flight status before leaving home.

  • Arrive at least three hours before departure, or earlier if advised by their airline.

  • Allow extra time for traffic, check-in, security and immigration.

  • Complete online check-in and use airline apps where available.

  • Keep their contact details updated to receive flight alerts.

  • Be prepared for last-minute delays, cancellations or schedule changes.

  • Check official airline and airport advisories before travelling.

What UAE travellers need to know

Most UAE flights continue to operate, but Bahrain and Kuwait services remain among the routes seeing the most cancellations and schedule changes. Other regional and international services are also being adjusted.

Flight schedules can change at short notice. Passengers should check directly with their airline for the latest status before leaving for the airport and allow extra time for their journey.

Travellers are advised: Check official airline channels for real-time flight updates before leaving for the airport.
Related Topics:
Emirates airlineIndia UAE travelEtihad AirwaysAir ArabiaUS-Israel-Iran warStrait of Hormuz

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