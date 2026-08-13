UAE students can meet global universities at education expo

Dubai and Abu Dhabi events will offer guidance on international study options
Dubai: Students and parents in the UAE will have the opportunity to meet representatives from international universities and explore overseas education options at the Global Education Expo 2026 on August 15 and 16.
Organised by Qadri International Educational Consultancy, which has 40 years of experience in international education, the expo will feature universities from Europe and other emerging study destinations.
The Dubai event will be held on August 15 at Millennium Plaza Downtown Hotel on Sheikh Zayed Road, followed by the Abu Dhabi event on August 16 at Millennium Downtown Abu Dhabi on Sheikh Hamdan Street. Both events will run from 4pm to 9pm.
Students can explore programmes in medicine, dentistry, engineering, computing, business and other fields, including English-taught courses and options with competitive tuition fees.
University representatives will be available to answer questions about admission requirements, accreditation, tuition fees, curricula, student life and career prospects.
The expo is aimed at high school students considering undergraduate studies, parents planning their children’s education abroad, school counsellors and students seeking internationally recognised and affordable options, including universities accepting applications for the 2026 intake.