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UAE confirms readiness to host 2026 UN Crime Congress in September

Congress to gather states, youth and civil society for high-level justice talks

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ABU DHABI: Abdullah Sultan bin Awad Al Nuaimi, Minister of Justice, has affirmed the UAE’s readiness to host the 15th United Nations Congress on Crime Prevention and Criminal Justice in Abu Dhabi in September.

During a speech delivered at the current session of the United Nations Commission on Crime Prevention and Criminal Justice, Al Nuaimi called on the member states to continue efforts to adopt the "Abu Dhabi Declaration" at the opening of the Congress, actively participate in the “Pledge for Justice” initiative, and announce concrete commitments that enhance the efficiency of the international criminal justice system.

He highlighted the scale of anticipated international participation in the Congress, which will feature more than 250 side events and 35 specialised exhibitions, reflecting the event’s pivotal role as a global platform for promoting dialogue, exchanging expertise and strengthening international partnerships in the fields of crime prevention and criminal justice.

The Minister of Justice explained that the Congress represents the world’s largest specialised platform dedicated to justice issues and provides a strategic opportunity to deepen international cooperation in addressing contemporary and emerging challenges, particularly environmental crimes and the responsible use of artificial intelligence.

He noted that the Congress will include a series of high-level thematic discussions on pressing global issues, including drug trafficking, the treatment and rehabilitation of offenders, access to justice, combating money laundering, and violence against children.

Al Nuaimi stressed that the UAE has adopted an inclusive and collaborative approach to organising the event, bringing together governments, the private sector, civil society and youth.

In this context, he commended the Justice Generation Initiative and the Youth Forum that will precede the Congress, and reaffirmed the UAE’s readiness and welcome to delegations from around the world in Abu Dhabi next September.

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