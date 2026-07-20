GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 35°C
PRAYER TIMES
SPORT
SPORT
Sport /
Football /
World Cup

FIFA World Cup 2030: Morocco, Spain and Portugal hosts, dates and what to expect

Six countries across three continents will be involved in the tournament

Last updated:
Lakshana N Palat, Assistant Features Editor
3 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Rodri #16 of Spain lifts the FIFA World Cup Winner’s Trophy after the team’s victory following during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Final match between Spain and Argentina at New York New Jersey Stadium on July 19, 2026 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.
Rodri #16 of Spain lifts the FIFA World Cup Winner’s Trophy after the team’s victory following during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Final match between Spain and Argentina at New York New Jersey Stadium on July 19, 2026 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.
AFP-JUSTIN SETTERFIELD

The 2030 FIFA World Cup is set to turn the traditional tournament map upside down.

Instead of being centred in one country or region, the competition will begin with a special anniversary detour through South America before moving to its main hosts in Europe and Africa. Six countries across three continents will be involved in the tournament, a first in men’s World Cup history.

The unusual format is FIFA’s way of marking 100 years since the first World Cup was played in Uruguay in 1930.

When will the 2030 FIFA World Cup take place?

The tournament is scheduled to be held in 2030.

The centenary matches in Uruguay, Argentina and Paraguay are expected to be played on June 8 and 9. The main tournament will then get underway in Morocco, Portugal and Spain, with the opening matches expected on June 13 and 14.

The final is currently expected to take place on July 21, although FIFA has not yet confirmed the complete match calendar.

Which countries will host the 2030 World Cup?

The main hosts will be Spain, Portugal and Morocco.

But the tournament will begin with three special matches in South America. Uruguay, Argentina and Paraguay will each host one opening-round game before the competition moves to the main host nations.

The choice of Uruguay is particularly significant. It hosted and won the first-ever World Cup in 1930. Argentina, which lost that final, will also host a centenary match, while Paraguay was chosen in recognition of its connection to CONMEBOL, the South American football confederation.

The result? The first men’s World Cup to be played across six countries and three continents.

Which teams have already qualified?

The six host nations have already secured their places:

  • Spain

  • Portugal

  • Morocco

  • Uruguay

  • Argentina

  • Paraguay

The remaining 42 spots will be decided through the usual continental qualifying competitions in the years ahead.

Could the 2030 World Cup have 64 teams?

For now, the answer is no — the tournament is planned to feature 48 teams, following the expanded format introduced at the 2026 World Cup.

However, FIFA President Gianni Infantino has said a proposal to increase the tournament to 64 teams could be considered.

Infantino has described the 48-team format as a success, arguing that it has opened the door for more countries to compete at football’s biggest tournament. After the performances of smaller nations at the 2026 World Cup, he said the idea of a 64-team edition would be examined and discussed.

So, while 64 teams are not currently part of the plan, the idea has not been ruled out.

Why is the 2030 World Cup so important?

The tournament will mark a century since the first FIFA World Cup.

The idea for a standalone international football tournament gathered momentum after Uruguay won gold at the 1924 and 1928 Olympic Games. FIFA eventually decided to create its own competition, with Uruguay selected to host the inaugural edition in 1930.

That first World Cup featured just 13 teams. European teams made the long journey across the Atlantic by ship, while Uruguay eventually defeated Argentina 4-2 in the final in Montevideo to become the first world champions.

The tournament has come a long way since then. It expanded to 32 teams in 1998 before growing to 48 teams in 2026.

In 2030, the World Cup will not only celebrate its 100th birthday, it will also break new ground by staging matches across six countries and three continents.

Lakshana N PalatAssistant Features Editor
Lakshana is an entertainment and lifestyle journalist with over a decade of experience. She covers a wide range of stories—from community and health to mental health and inspiring people features. A passionate K-pop enthusiast, she also enjoys exploring the cultural impact of music and fandoms through her writing.
Show More

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

From VAR chaos to hydration breaks, a supersized World Cup divides opinion

Surprises, stars and controversies: World Cup takeaways

5m read
Report says absenteeism, late arrivals and schedule changes during the tournament disrupted businesses across the United States.

World Cup fever knocked $11.7b off US productivity

2m read
The Final July 19 visual with the crests of Spain and Argentina is displayed against the Manhattan skyline during the FIFA Drone show in New York/New Jersey at Liberty State Park

World Cup final preview: Can Spain dethrone Argentina

5m read
Big games and big names in the quarter-finals of the 2026 World Cup

World Cup quarter-final nations confirmed

6m read