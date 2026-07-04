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UAE Ministry of Defence partners with EDGE for global military medicine congress

Abu Dhabi event will bring experts from 120 nations to discuss future of military medicine

Last updated:
Ali Al Hammadi, Reporter
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UAE Ministry of Defence partners with EDGE for global military medicine congress
Ministry of Defence

The Ministry of Defence has signed a strategic partnership agreement with EDGE Group to support the organisation of the 46th World Congress on Military Medicine, which will be held in Abu Dhabi from November 9 to 13, 2026.

Under the agreement, EDGE will serve as the strategic partner for the international congress, which is expected to bring together military and healthcare experts from around the world.

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The signing ceremony was attended by Major General Staff Dr Aisha Sultan Al Dhaheri, Executive Director of Military Health at the Ministry of Defence and Chair of the Higher Organising Committee of the World Congress on Military Medicine – Abu Dhabi 2026, and Hamad Al Marar, Managing Director and CEO of EDGE Group.

The partnership is part of the Ministry of Defence’s efforts to strengthen cooperation with leading national organisations operating across the defence, healthcare and technology sectors, while expanding support for the congress.

Organised by the Ministry of Defence in collaboration with ADNEC Group, the congress is expected to attract medical and military leaders, researchers and specialists from more than 120 countries.

Held under the theme “Ready to Respond. Resilient in Recovery,” the event will provide a platform to discuss the latest developments in military and civilian medicine, promote scientific research and strengthen international cooperation in healthcare.

As part of the partnership, EDGE will contribute its expertise in advanced technologies, innovation and specialised solutions to support the event and its objectives of improving preparedness and encouraging closer collaboration between the defence and healthcare sectors.

The congress aims to encourage the exchange of knowledge and best practices while addressing emerging health and humanitarian challenges facing military and civilian medical services worldwide.

The partnership also reflects the UAE’s continued commitment to strengthening collaboration between government entities and national companies to deliver major international events.

Organisers said the agreement supports Abu Dhabi’s position as a global destination for specialised conferences and reinforces the UAE’s role in advancing healthcare, innovation and defence technologies on the international stage.

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