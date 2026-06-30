Yas Waterworld Abu Dhabi sets Guinness World Records title with 55 waterslides

Record-breaking expansion cements Yas Waterworld as global waterslide leader
Yas Waterworld Yas Island, Abu Dhabi has officially earned a Guinness World Records title after becoming the waterpark with the most waterslides in the world, with a total of 55 slides.
The record was announced during a special ceremony at the waterpark, where Dr Mohamed Abdalla Al Zaabi, Group CEO of Miral, and Rayan Al Haddar, General Manager of Yas Waterworld Abu Dhabi, received the Guinness World Records certificate from Hanane Spiers, Official Guinness World Records Adjudicator for the MENA region and Türkiye.
The achievement follows the recent expansion of the waterpark, which added 11 new rides, slides and attractions inspired by the park’s “Legend of the Lost Pearl” theme. Yas Waterworld is now home to more than 70 rides, slides and attractions, including its record-breaking collection of 55 waterslides.
Rayan Al Haddar said the new title reflects the park’s commitment to offering new experiences for visitors.
“We are proud to receive the Guinness World Records title for the most waterslides in a waterpark. This achievement marks another important milestone for Yas Waterworld and reflects our continued efforts to introduce world-class attractions for our guests,” he said.
He added that the latest expansion, including the UAE’s tallest waterslide, further strengthens the park’s position as one of the region’s leading family entertainment destinations.
Among the new attractions is Matamir’s Drop, the UAE’s tallest waterslide, alongside high-speed racing slides and interactive water experiences designed for visitors of all ages.
The expansion combines modern water attractions with Emirati-inspired storytelling, offering guests a mix of adventure and family entertainment.
The latest Guinness World Records title adds to Yas Island’s growing list of attractions and further strengthens its position as one of Abu Dhabi’s leading leisure and tourism destinations.
With 55 waterslides and more than 70 attractions, Yas Waterworld continues to welcome families, friends and thrill-seekers looking for a wide range of water adventures in the UAE.