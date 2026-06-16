Located at the top of Al Ain Tower, the track stands 179.7 metres above ground level
Al Ain: Abu Dhabi-based asset management company, has secured a new Guinness World Records title after its running track at Al Ain Tower was officially recognised as the highest running track on a building.
The record was certified by Guinness World Records on June 11, 2026.
Located at the top of Al Ain Tower, the running track stands 179.7 metres above ground level, offering runners a unique fitness experience with views across Abu Dhabi’s skyline.
The company said the track was developed as part of its efforts to promote wellness, active lifestyles and community engagement within its residential and commercial properties.
The achievement marks ALAIN’s third Guinness World Records title. The company previously received recognition for the world’s highest outdoor infinity pool and the highest occupiable skybridge floor at the Address Beach Resort in Dubai.
ALAIN said the rooftop running track was designed to provide residents with an outdoor fitness space while encouraging healthier living in an urban setting.
Rabih Karam, Group Chief Executive Officer of ALAIN, said the latest achievement reflects the company’s focus on innovation and creating unique experiences within its developments.
“We are proud to receive this recognition from Guinness World Records and add a third world record to ALAIN’s portfolio,” he said.
“The highest running track on a building reflects our belief that real estate should offer more than just physical spaces. We aim to create experiences that promote wellness, inspire people and enhance everyday life.”
He added that the company remains committed to delivering developments and destinations that stand out in the market.
To mark the achievement, ALAIN launched a promotional campaign highlighting the new world record and the experience offered by the track.
The campaign features Yahya Al Ghassani, winger for Shabab Al Ahli and the UAE national football team, who was among the first to run on the track following its official certification.
According to the company, the campaign reflects the themes of ambition, movement and achievement that inspired the project.
The film will be shared across ALAIN’s digital and social media channels as part of a wider campaign celebrating the new Guinness World Records title.
The company said the latest recognition further strengthens its portfolio of landmark projects while supporting its efforts to create distinctive lifestyle experiences across its developments.