253 people worked out on Microformers beneath the iconic DIFC Gate
Dubai: 253 people. One iconic location. One Guinness World Record. Just another Sunday morning in Dubai.
Longevity Wellness Hub partnered with DIFC and Lagree Fitness to host the largest Lagree class in history. A total of 253 participants worked out on Microformers beneath the iconic DIFC Gate.
Guinness World Records officials were on site to verify and celebrate the achievement.
Sebastien Lagree, the creator of the Lagree Method, personally led two back-to-back 45-minute sessions. Participants trained surrounded by stunning Dubai skyline views, with the Museum of the Future visible in the distance.
The atmosphere was electric. Live music pumped through speakers as hundreds moved in sync on the patented Microformers. The Lagree Method combines Pilates-inspired movements with bodybuilding intensity, building strength and endurance while being gentle on joints.
"This is the first time I've ever broken a world record," Lagree said. "To have that many people there, and to do this with my son as the DJ, was incredibly overwhelming and amazing."
His son provided the soundtrack for the historic morning, adding a personal touch to the massive event.
Dani Afiouni, Founder and CEO of Longevity Wellness Hub, emphasised that the record was about more than numbers.
"This event was all about gratitude: for movement, for the iconic DIFC Gate, for the beauty of Dubai as a city, and for the community coming together," he said.
The team worked for months with Sebastien to make the event happen. "We wanted to show people that when we move together, it's not only about healing, it's about being healthy and being well," Afiouni added.
The Lagree Method has exploded in popularity over recent years. The Microformer workouts deliver efficient, results-driven sessions suitable for all fitness levels.
Unlike traditional Pilates, Lagree incorporates higher intensity and muscle-building elements. Unlike heavy weightlifting, it protects joints while still building serious strength.
This combination has made it a favourite among fitness enthusiasts looking for maximum results in minimal time.
The world record kickstarts a week of exclusive Lagree experiences across Dubai and Abu Dhabi. However, Sunday's event beneath the DIFC Gate will remain the centrepiece.
The outdoor setting provided an unforgettable start to Sunday morning. Participants worked out as the city woke up around them, the skyline glowing in the early light.
"DIFC was the perfect location," Lagree said. "The architecture and energy were truly incredible."
Areeba Hashmi is a trainee at Gulf News.
