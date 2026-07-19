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Spain vs Argentina: Who has the better World Cup shootout record?

Spain vs Argentina: World Cup shootout records compared

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Shamseer Mohammed, Staff Writer
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Spain vs Argentina: World Cup penalty shootout records explained
Spain vs Argentina: World Cup penalty shootout records explained
AFP

With Spain and Argentina set to battle for the FIFA World Cup 2026 title, many believe the final could go the distance.

Interestingly, neither team has needed a shootout to reach the final this year, although both have already experienced the drama of penalties during normal play.

Spain were awarded just one penalty in the tournament, with Mikel Oyarzabal calmly converting against France in the semi finals.

Argentina's record from the spot has been far less convincing. They have been awarded three penalties, but converted only one. Lautaro Martínez scored against Jordan, while Lionel Messi missed penalties against Austria and Egypt.

Recent World Cup finals have often gone beyond 90 minutes

History suggests fans should prepare for another tense finish.

Four of the last five FIFA World Cup finals have been decided after 90 minutes, with either Spain or Argentina involved in three of those matches.

Spain lifted their first World Cup trophy in 2010 after Andrés Iniesta's iconic 116th minute winner against the Netherlands in South Africa.

Argentina suffered heartbreak four years later when Mario Götze struck in the 113th minute to hand Germany the 2014 title.

They finally ended their long wait in Qatar in 2022, defeating France in one of the greatest World Cup finals ever played before winning on penalties after an unforgettable 3 to 3 draw.

Spain's World Cup penalty shootout record

Spain's record in World Cup shootouts is far from reassuring.

They have been involved in five penalty shootouts in tournament history and have won only one.

Their only success came against the Republic of Ireland in the 2002 Round of 16 before they were knocked out by South Korea on penalties in the quarter finals.

More recently, Spain were eliminated by hosts Russia on penalties in 2018 before suffering another shootout defeat to Morocco in the Round of 16 at the 2022 World Cup.

Overall World Cup shootout record:

  • Played: 5

  • Won: 1

  • Lost: 4

Argentina's World Cup penalty shootout record

Argentina, meanwhile, have built a reputation for thriving under shootout pressure.

Their victory over France in the 2022 final remains one of the most memorable moments in World Cup history. Emiliano Martínez's save from Kingsley Coman and Gonzalo Montiel's winning penalty sealed Argentina's third world title.

Earlier in the same tournament, they had also beaten the Netherlands on penalties in a dramatic quarter final.

Overall, Argentina have taken part in seven World Cup penalty shootouts and won six of them.

Their only defeat came against hosts Germany in the 2006 quarter finals. Messi was part of the squad but did not feature in that match.

Overall World Cup shootout record:

  • Played: 7

  • Won: 6

  • Lost: 1

Of course, history does not win football matches. Shootout records, past finals and previous triumphs will count for little once the whistle blows. If this final does go the distance, it will come down to who keeps their nerve on the biggest stage. All that is left now is to wait and see what unfolds on the day

Shamseer Mohammed
Shamseer MohammedStaff Writer
From code to kick-off: Gulf News’ Mohammed Shamsheer spends his weekdays in DevOps and weekends watching football — a proud Chelsea supporter through and through.
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