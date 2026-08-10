Sports changed my life, Cabral says after winning gold in Abu Dhabi

Brazilian born with congenital condition finishes on top at Jiu-Jitsu World Championship
When determination meets motivation, barriers can begin to look a lot smaller. Brazilian para-athlete Nelson Cabral da Silva Júnior, better known as Juninho Cabral, has built his sporting journey on exactly that belief.
The 35-year-old reached the top of the podium at the Jiu-Jitsu World Championship in Abu Dhabi, marking his first appearance in the UAE capital with a memorable gold medal.
Representing Brazil in the Para Jiu-Jitsu Men’s division, Juninho claimed the world title just six years after embarking on his jiu-jitsu journey in 2019.
Born with thalidomide syndrome, a congenital condition that resulted in shortened arms and legs, Juninho says sport has been an integral part of his life since childhood.
“Sports changed my life. Since I started walking, when I was around two or three years old, I have always loved playing football. Sport has always been part of my life,” Juninho said.
His sporting journey has taken him across several disciplines. While growing up, he played futsal, football, handball, basketball and volleyball. He later studied physical education and also worked as an assistant coach with the women’s futsal team in Itiquira, Brazil.
Jiu-jitsu entered his life in 2019, when his instructor, Mario Torquote, invited him to attend a trial class. Always eager to take on a challenge, Juninho quickly developed a passion for the sport.
“I have always enjoyed a challenge. Mario invited me to try a jiu-jitsu class and I liked it. Whenever I liked a sport, I started practising and training it,” he said.
It did not take long for Juninho to make his mark. In the same year he began practising jiu-jitsu, he represented Brazil in Uruguay and went on to become a Pan-American champion.
Six years later, his journey brought him to Abu Dhabi, where he added a World Championship gold medal to his growing list of achievements.
“It is my first time in Abu Dhabi, and it has been a great experience. Competing at a World Championship here is very special because jiu-jitsu has such a strong presence in the city. The organisation has been excellent, and I have felt very welcome, both at the championship and outside the venue,” Juninho said.
Competing as a para-athlete has also required Juninho to adapt the techniques and movements of jiu-jitsu to suit his body. Over time, he has developed his own style on the mats, turning limitations into opportunities to approach the sport differently.
His gold medal in Abu Dhabi is the latest milestone in a remarkable career that has already brought continental success and now a world title.