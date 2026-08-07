Three golds for UAE at Jiu-Jitsu World Championships

UAE women's jiu-jitsu team made an impressive start to Jiu-Jitsu World Championship
Dubai: Asma Al Hosani, Balqees Al Hashmi and Shamma Al Kalbani secured gold medals as the UAE women’s jiu-jitsu team, backed by Mubadala Investment Company, enjoyed a strong opening day in the Adult division at the 2026 Jiu-Jitsu World Championship on Thursday at Mubadala Arena in Abu Dhabi.
The three gold medals headlined a five-medal haul for the UAE, which also included two silver medals, taking the national team's overall tally at the championship to 57 medals.
Organised by the Jiu-Jitsu International Federation and hosted by the UAE Jiu-Jitsu and Mixed Martial Arts Federation, the championship continues until August 9, featuring more than 1,500 athletes from across the globe.
The women's competition featured high-quality contests from the opening rounds, with the UAE athletes delivering composed performances against strong international opponents. Their consistency throughout the day saw them progress to the finals in several weight categories and once again secure multiple podium finishes.
Asma Al Hosani won gold in the Under-52kg division, Balqees Al Hashmi topped the Under-48kg category, and Shamma Al Kalbani claimed the Under-63kg title. Maryam Al Ali (Under-45kg) and Al Anoud Al Harbi (Under-48kg) completed the UAE's medal haul with silver medals.
H.E. Hessa Tahlak, Assistant Undersecretary for People of Determination and Senior Citizens Affairs at the Ministry of Family, said: "Hosting this world championship reflects the important role sport plays in the UAE. Sport helps young people grow up healthy, confident and disciplined. Championships like this are about more than winning medals. They inspire young people by showing the value of commitment, hard work and perseverance, while encouraging them to discover their talents and make sport part of their daily lives.
"Families play a key role in encouraging children to take up sport and supporting them as they grow into confident and responsible individuals. This championship reflects the UAE's vision of putting people and families at the heart of development and providing an environment where everyone has the opportunity to reach their full potential and enjoy a better quality of life."
H.E. Yousef Abdullah Al Batran, Board Member of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu and Mixed Martial Arts Federation, said: “Our athletes showed how much women's jiu-jitsu has grown in the UAE. They competed with confidence against some of the world's best athletes in a competition of the highest standard. These medals are especially important because they were won in the Adult division against strong international opponents.
“We are proud of the determination and competitive spirit our athletes showed throughout the competition. We hope these results will inspire them to achieve even more success in the future. Our goal is not just to win medals but to continue strengthening the UAE's position in jiu-jitsu on the world stage.”
Shamma Al Kalbani said: “I had three tough matches today, but thankfully I was able to win all of them. We have been training continuously since the Asian Championship two weeks ago to make sure we arrived at the World Championship in the best possible condition. I am very happy to have won another gold medal for the UAE. Competing at home in front of our fans gave me extra motivation to perform at my best."
Asma Al Hosani said: “I am very happy to win the gold medal. I dedicate this achievement to His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE; to the people of the UAE; and to my family and friends. Winning on home soil makes this achievement even more special and motivates me to keep working hard and achieve even more success for my country."