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Youth MMA stars battle for glory at Abu Dhabi World Championships

UAE adds one more medal at IMMAF Youth World Championships, taking overall tally to 18

Last updated:
Devadasan K P, Chief Visual Editor
1 MIN READ
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Young fighters compete in an action-packed bout during the 7th Youth MMA World Championships at Mubadala Arena in Abu Dhabi.
Young fighters compete in an action-packed bout during the 7th Youth MMA World Championships at Mubadala Arena in Abu Dhabi.
WAM

Abu Dhabi: The 7th Youth MMA World Championships continued at Mubadala Arena in Abu Dhabi, with young fighters taking to the mat in the Youth C category for athletes aged 12 and 13. The championship has brought together more than 1,100 athletes from 55 countries, highlighting the growing global popularity of youth mixed martial arts. Hosted by Abu Dhabi, the event features intense competition among some of the sport’s promising young talents.

The championships will continue through August 23, giving athletes the chance to test their skills, gain international experience and compete for honours on one of the world’s biggest youth MMA stages.

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