Abu Dhabi: The 7th Youth MMA World Championships continued at Mubadala Arena in Abu Dhabi, with young fighters taking to the mat in the Youth C category for athletes aged 12 and 13. The championship has brought together more than 1,100 athletes from 55 countries, highlighting the growing global popularity of youth mixed martial arts. Hosted by Abu Dhabi, the event features intense competition among some of the sport’s promising young talents.