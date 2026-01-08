Hundreds of athletes to participate in UAE National MMA Championship 1

“The strong level of preparation shown by clubs and academies highlights the significant growth of mixed martial arts in the UAE. Teams now compete with structured training plans and continuous development programmes. This is evident in the improved quality of competition, the diversity of fighting styles, and the commitment of athletes, all of which enhance the championship’s importance and reinforce its role in talent development.”

Mohammed bin Dalmouj Al Dhaheri, Board Member of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu and Mixed Martial Arts Federation, said: “We aim for the first championship of the new season to serve as a strong platform that reflects our strategic vision, particularly in identifying talent, developing athletes, and building future champions. We have clear objectives for 2026 to further advance mixed martial arts, and this championship represents the first step toward achieving those goals.

The championship forms part of the Federation’s broader strategy to strengthen the long-term development of mixed martial arts in the UAE. It builds on previous achievements by expanding the base of practitioners, while supporting athletes’ technical and mental preparation at the start of the season. The event also aligns with the national team’s competition calendar, helping athletes prepare for upcoming international tournaments.

Jai is a seasoned journalist with more than two decades of experience across India and the UAE, specialising in sports reporting. Throughout his distinguished career, he has had the privilege of covering some of the biggest names and events in sports, including cricket, tennis, Formula 1 and golf. A former first-division cricket league captain himself, he brings not only a deep understanding of the game but also a cricketer's discipline to his work. His unique blend of athletic insight and journalistic expertise gives him a wide-ranging perspective that enriches his storytelling, making his coverage both detailed and engaging. Driven by an unrelenting passion for sports, he continues to craft compelling narratives that resonate with readers. As the day winds down for most, he begins his work, ensuring that the most captivating stories make it to the print edition in time for readers to receive them bright and early the next morning.