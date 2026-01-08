Hundreds of athletes to participate in UAE National MMA Championship 1

Competition will include different age group from 10 to 17 years and adults
Dubai: The UAE National MMA Championship 1 will be held on Friday and Saturday at UAE University in Al Ain, featuring the participation of hundreds of athletes from various age categories.
The event will mark the opening of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu and Mixed Martial Arts Federation’s new sporting season.
The championship forms part of the Federation’s broader strategy to strengthen the long-term development of mixed martial arts in the UAE. It builds on previous achievements by expanding the base of practitioners, while supporting athletes’ technical and mental preparation at the start of the season. The event also aligns with the national team’s competition calendar, helping athletes prepare for upcoming international tournaments.
The competition will include Youth D (10-11 years), Youth C (12-13 years), Youth B (14-15 years), Youth A (16-17 years), and Adults (18 years and above), ensuring opportunities for participation across all age groups.
Mohammed bin Dalmouj Al Dhaheri, Board Member of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu and Mixed Martial Arts Federation, said: “We aim for the first championship of the new season to serve as a strong platform that reflects our strategic vision, particularly in identifying talent, developing athletes, and building future champions. We have clear objectives for 2026 to further advance mixed martial arts, and this championship represents the first step toward achieving those goals.
“The strong level of preparation shown by clubs and academies highlights the significant growth of mixed martial arts in the UAE. Teams now compete with structured training plans and continuous development programmes. This is evident in the improved quality of competition, the diversity of fighting styles, and the commitment of athletes, all of which enhance the championship’s importance and reinforce its role in talent development.”
