Ramadan Bites & Delights: Whip up soft and comforting date and oatmeal cookies

Preheat the oven to 180°C.

Place the butter and both caster and light brown sugar in a mixing bowl. Using a paddle attachment on speed 1, mix until the mixture forms coarse sugary nuggets.

Add the chopped dates and mix again for about 30 seconds, just enough to distribute them evenly.

Sift together all the dry ingredients. Add them to the butter mixture and continue mixing until a doughy mass forms. Do not overmix.

Next, whisk eggs and mix until they are just incorporated into the dough.