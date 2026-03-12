Ramadan Bites & Delights: Whip up soft and comforting date and oatmeal cookies

Ingredients
• 230g unsalted butter, cold, cubed
• 135g caster sugar
• 135g light brown sugar
• 200g dates, pitted and chopped
• 325g Jenan all purpose flour
• 2tsp baking powder
• 1tsp salt
• 1tsp ground cinnamon
• 110g Jenan oatmeal
• 3 Jenan eggs
Method
Preheat the oven to 180°C.
Place the butter and both caster and light brown sugar in a mixing bowl. Using a paddle attachment on speed 1, mix until the mixture forms coarse sugary nuggets.
Add the chopped dates and mix again for about 30 seconds, just enough to distribute them evenly.
Sift together all the dry ingredients. Add them to the butter mixture and continue mixing until a doughy mass forms. Do not overmix.
Next, whisk eggs and mix until they are just incorporated into the dough.
Use an ice cream scoop to portion the dough, shape each portion with your hands, and bake for 12-15 minutes. Transfer to a rack to cool completely before serving.
Gulf News' Ramadan Bites & Delights in association with Jenan and chef Nouel Catis celebrates the warmth of the holy month through a collection of comforting and heritage-inspired recipes. From indulgent desserts to wholesome suhour and iftar creations, each recipe fills you with joy and nostalgia.
Tell us more about your favourite dishes or recipes at food@gulfnews.com