Ramadan Bites & Delights: Whip up soft and comforting date and oatmeal cookies
Ramadan Bites & Delights
Ramadan Bites & Delights: Whip up soft and comforting date and oatmeal cookies
Photos & Video: Anas Thacharpadikkal

Ramadan Bites & Delights: Whip up soft and comforting date and oatmeal cookies

These cookies are easy to bake and make a healthy breakfast or snack

A Gulf News Report
Cuisine:Dessert
Cook time:12-15 minutes
Prep time:20 minutes
Servings:Approximately 15 cookies

Ingredients

• 230g unsalted butter, cold, cubed

• 135g caster sugar

• 135g light brown sugar

• 200g dates, pitted and chopped

• 325g Jenan all purpose flour

• 2tsp baking powder

• 1tsp salt

• 1tsp ground cinnamon

• 110g Jenan oatmeal

• 3 Jenan eggs

Method

  • Preheat the oven to 180°C.

  • Place the butter and both caster and light brown sugar in a mixing bowl. Using a paddle attachment on speed 1, mix until the mixture forms coarse sugary nuggets.

  • Add the chopped dates and mix again for about 30 seconds, just enough to distribute them evenly.

  • Sift together all the dry ingredients. Add them to the butter mixture and continue mixing until a doughy mass forms. Do not overmix.

  • Next, whisk eggs and mix until they are just incorporated into the dough.

  • Use an ice cream scoop to portion the dough, shape each portion with your hands, and bake for 12-15 minutes. Transfer to a rack to cool completely before serving.

Gulf News' Ramadan Bites & Delights in association with Jenan and chef Nouel Catis celebrates the warmth of the holy month through a collection of comforting and heritage-inspired recipes. From indulgent desserts to wholesome suhour and iftar creations, each recipe fills you with joy and nostalgia.

Tell us more about your favourite dishes or recipes at food@gulfnews.com