New job, UAE residency, first Ramadan: How Expo Osaka changed her life

At the UAE Pavilion during Expo 2025 Osaka, a vibrant group of Youth Ambassadors introduced visitors to Emirati culture. For 27-year-old Akari Okita, one of the Japanese team members, the experience proved life-changing. Months after the Expo, she arrived in the UAE – not as a visitor, but to begin a new chapter in Abu Dhabi. Fellow ambassador Takeru Hayashi, meanwhile, left with admiration and a promise to return.