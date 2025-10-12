Meet Emirati woman inspiring Japanese youth to say ‘shukran’ and ‘salaam alaikum’

As Expo Osaka ends, Youth Ambassador Meera reflects on representing UAE
For Meera Alsawwafi, representing the UAE on the global stage is more than a duty – it’s a calling.
Over the past six months as the Youth Ambassador at the UAE Pavilion, Expo 2025 Osaka, she has moved effortlessly between Arabic, English, Korean, and Japanese, welcoming thousands of visitors curious about the Emirates’ culture and innovation.
“I think it’s not very common to see Arabs in Japan,” Meera said with a smile. “For the first time, some of them would see us. So, they’re fascinated by our abayas, kanduras. So, they will always love taking photos with us.”
Watch the video below:
A chemical engineer working in the energy sector at Yokogawa Middle East, Meera speaks Arabic, English, and Korean and has also begun learning Japanese.
“What motivated me is the good friendship between South Korea, Japan and the UAE.”
As visitors poured in from neighbouring South Korea, her colleagues would turn to her to communicated with the Koreans.
“It’s important to have a guest experience and this will allow us to interact with them, and to have a conversation related to cultural exchange.”
She also collaborates closely with Japanese youth ambassadors.
“They help us with language and culture. They also learn Arabic from us. Now, we have amazing youth ambassadors, who can speak full sentences in Arabic, and that makes me so proud.”
For Meera, Expo is about more than technology displays – it’s about human connection. “Our pavilion integrates UAE culture with innovation,” she said, pointing to the structure’s design. “It’s built from 90 wooden pillars made of palm tree fronds, which always fascinates visitors. They ask about the wood, the scent, even the date seeds – and I explain how every detail reflects our land and heritage.”
Among the countless interactions, one remains unforgettable.
“A Japanese people of determination once stood up from his wheelchair, with a lot of effort, just to take a photo with me,” she recalled.
“That moment reminded me why I’m here – to represent my country, my culture, the identity of Emirati people.”
Another cherished memory involves local children as well.
“They often ask us to write their names in Arabic,” she said. “Their amazing reaction is very cute. Some even come back with notebooks to learn words like ‘salaam alaikum’ and ‘shukran’.”
As Expo Osaka wraps up on October 13, Meera remains inspired by how curiosity and kindness bridge nations. “Working here has helped me polish my Japanese and grow personally.”
Looking ahead, she hopes to continue her work in energy innovation.
“My goal is to promote AI and digital enterprise solutions in the energy and sustainability sector. I want to help the UAE achieve its vision of Net Zero and 5 million barrels of oil production per day by 2030.”
