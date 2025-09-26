UAE Pavilion at Expo Osaka celebrates 4 million visitors in style

“Reaching four million visitors is a reminder that the UAE Pavilion is not only representing the UAE, but every person who has stepped in and experienced the hospitality of our country, engaged with our Youth Ambassadors, and become part of our story,” said Shihab Alfaheem, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the UAE to Japan and Commissioner General of the UAE Pavilion at Expo 2025 Osaka.

“Coming so soon after the success of UAE Day, this achievement reflects the warmth of our welcome and the genuine curiosity of those who have made the Pavilion part of their Expo journey.”