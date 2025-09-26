UAE Pavilion at Expo Osaka celebrates 4 million visitors in style

Visitors joined hands to complete a giant canvas, revealing the milestone
The UAE Pavilion at Expo 2025 Osaka, Kansai, has reached a remarkable new milestone, proudly welcoming its four millionth visitor, reaffirming its status as one of the most visited and celebrated national pavilions at the global event.
The milestone comes just days after the Pavilion marked UAE Day at Expo with official ceremonies, cultural performances, and high-level participation. A delegation led by Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, attended alongside senior officials from the UAE and Japan, Expo leadership, commissioners general, and thousands of visitors.
To commemorate the four million visitor milestone, the Pavilion hosted a participatory Nurie Pazuru (Japanese for ‘colour-in puzzle’). Visitors collaborated to fill in a large canvas on the pavilion’s facade, gradually unveiling the number “4,000,000”. The completed artwork now stands as a shared symbol of connection and celebration, shaped by the contributions of thousands of Expo guests.
“Reaching four million visitors is a reminder that the UAE Pavilion is not only representing the UAE, but every person who has stepped in and experienced the hospitality of our country, engaged with our Youth Ambassadors, and become part of our story,” said Shihab Alfaheem, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the UAE to Japan and Commissioner General of the UAE Pavilion at Expo 2025 Osaka.
“Coming so soon after the success of UAE Day, this achievement reflects the warmth of our welcome and the genuine curiosity of those who have made the Pavilion part of their Expo journey.”
Since opening in April 2025, the UAE Pavilion: Earth to Ether has offered a multisensory journey that brings the UAE’s story to life through five thematic zones. The Pavilion has been praised for its architectural vision and storytelling. With Expo 2025 Osaka running until October 13, the UAE Pavilion continues to draw strong interest from global audiences. It has become a meeting point for cultures, ideas, and experiences, with every milestone given meaning by the visitors who make it part of their journey.
