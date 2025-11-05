From Osaka with gratitude: How the UAE Pavilion became a bridge of friendship at Expo 2025

A reflection on UAE Expo 2025 journey - a story of connection, curiosity, shared humanity
When I presented my credentials as Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates to His Majesty the Emperor of Japan in May 2021, I did not yet realise how profoundly the journey ahead would shape me. Immediately after the ceremony, Japan’s Minister in charge of the Expo 2025 approached me with a warm smile and said, “Please get the UAE to confirm its participation soon.” That moment marked the beginning of one of the most fulfilling chapters of my diplomatic and professional life, serving as the Commissioner General of the UAE Pavilion at Expo 2025 Osaka.
From that day to the moment the Pavilion opened its doors on April 13, 2025, it was a journey defined by dedication and detail. Every meeting, every plan, and every discussion found meaning when the Pavilion finally welcomed its first visitors. Over the next six months, it became one of the defining success stories of Expo 2025 Osaka, attracting more than a combined 5 million visitors and becoming the most visited national pavilion.
The relationship between the UAE and Japan has always been exceptional, built on trust, shared values and genuine friendship. I had long known that the people of Japan hold deep affection for the UAE, but what I witnessed once the Pavilion opened was overwhelming in the best possible way. From the very first day, the Pavilion became a vibrant space of curiosity and discovery. Families, students and visitors of all ages explored every corner, pausing to learn, reflect and connect with our nation’s story.
There was a beautiful continuity to it. The UAE first participated in a World Expo in 1970 when Abu Dhabi had its own pavilion, and that Expo too was held in Osaka. Many who had visited that first pavilion returned to ours this year. Some were school-children in 1970 and came back 55 years later, recalling what they saw as children and marvelling at how far the UAE had come. Watching them rediscover our story was deeply moving. It felt as if two generations of history were meeting in one space.
During those six months, thousands of visitors returned again and again. Some came back as many as 40 times, forming a connection that went beyond architecture or exhibitions. The Pavilion had become a bridge of emotion and meaning, a place where curiosity met warmth and friendship.
Our Youth Ambassadors were at the heart of that experience. Their sincerity, enthusiasm and grace represented the true spirit of Emirati hospitality. They spoke in Arabic, English and Japanese, but more importantly, they communicated through empathy and kindness. For countless visitors, these Youth Ambassadors were the living face of the UAE, confident, open and filled with promise.
Inside, the Pavilion’s five zones told our story with purpose and pride. Roots of a Nation celebrated our heritage and resilience. Explorers of Space reflected our pursuit of knowledge that advances life on Earth and beyond. Catalysts of Healthcare highlighted our commitment to human wellbeing. Stewards of Sustainability demonstrated our responsibility to the planet. And in Woven Legacies, visitors discovered how tradition and modernity intertwine to form the UAE’s national spirit. Together, they reflected the Pavilion’s message of progress rooted in heritage and inspired by innovation.
Even beyond the exhibition, the pavilion became a place of connection. The Emirati restaurant inside the pavilion captured hearts with its authenticity and warmth. Every morning, visitors gathered long before it opened, eager to experience the flavours of the UAE. For many, it was their first taste of Emirati cuisine, and it quickly became a shared moment of discovery and joy. It reminded me that hospitality, in its simplest form, is one of the UAE’s greatest ambassadors.
Cultural experiences added to that sense of belonging. Performances, creative exchanges and community events brought the pavilion to life, transforming it into a living reflection of the UAE’s identity, diverse, inclusive and future-focused. Each day offered something new, yet everything stayed true to the pavilion’s essence: connecting people through shared humanity.
What touched me most was how this story reached home. Friends, colleagues and family in the UAE would send messages, photographs and news clippings about the pavilion. They followed our journey through media stories and social updates, living each moment with us from afar. Every message reminded me that while we were telling the UAE’s story in Osaka, our people were feeling it deeply in their hearts back home.
The final day of the Expo, October 13, will remain etched in my memory. Even after the pavilion officially closed, visitors lingered outside, waiting to express their gratitude. They applauded our staff as they stepped out for the last time, clapping and waving in farewell. It was a moment of genuine emotion that spoke of friendship, respect and shared humanity. That evening, the short drive back home felt like the longest journey I had taken. For all of us who worked there, leaving the pavilion was like saying goodbye to a part of ourselves.
Serving as the Commissioner General of the UAE Pavilion at Expo 2025 has been the most fulfilling experience of my career. It was not only about representing a nation but about sharing a vision, one of progress rooted in traditions, innovation guided by purpose and connection shaped by empathy.
As I look back, my heart is filled with gratitude. To our wise leadership for their vision and trust. To my colleagues and partners for their tireless dedication. To the people of Japan for their warmth and friendship. And to every visitor who walked through our doors and carried a piece of the UAE with them.
The pavilion may have closed its doors, but its story lives on. It lives in every smile shared, in every bond formed and in every conversation it inspired. From Earth to Ether, the UAE’s story continues, a story of connection, compassion and the belief that progress is most powerful when it brings the world together.
Shihab Alfaheem is Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the UAE to Japan, and Commissioner General of the UAE Pavilion at Expo 2025 Osaka
