From Osaka with gratitude: How the UAE Pavilion became a bridge of friendship at Expo 2025

There was a beautiful continuity to it. The UAE first participated in a World Expo in 1970 when Abu Dhabi had its own pavilion, and that Expo too was held in Osaka. Many who had visited that first pavilion returned to ours this year. Some were school-children in 1970 and came back 55 years later, recalling what they saw as children and marvelling at how far the UAE had come. Watching them rediscover our story was deeply moving. It felt as if two generations of history were meeting in one space.