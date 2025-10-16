Expo 2025 Osaka: Dubai Chocolate vanishes within minutes at UAE Pavilion

Visitors had to say ‘Word of the Day’, answer a quick question to win mini bars
As Expo 2025 Osaka drew to a close on October 13, one of the UAE Pavilion’s simplest yet most engaging activations left visitors smiling – and craving more. The ‘Dubai Chocolate Giveaway’ initiative, introduced during the final two weeks, became an instant sensation and one of the Pavilion’s most talked-about experiences.
Each evening, the Pavilion’s official Instagram account revealed an Arabic “Word of the Day” inspired by its theme, From Earth to Ether. The following morning, visitors who mentioned the word to a Youth Ambassador and correctly answered a Pavilion-related question were rewarded with two mini bars of the popular Dubai Chocolate.
What started as a light-hearted idea to connect with visitors soon turned into a daily ritual. The Pavilion opened its doors at 9am, and within minutes, every chocolate bar had been claimed.
From students to senior visitors, people eagerly took part, turning the activation into a joyful blend of curiosity, learning and participation. It became a simple yet meaningful interaction that reflected the Pavilion’s welcoming spirit and its ability to connect through shared experiences.
Reflecting on the Pavilion’s engagement with visitors, Mariam Almemari, Deputy Commissioner General and Pavilion Director, UAE Pavilion at Expo 2025 Osaka, said: “Our goal has always been to create genuine moments of connection. When people participate, smile and share experiences, they become part of the Pavilion’s story. That spirit of togetherness is what defined our journey in Osaka.”
Through this creative activation, the UAE Pavilion demonstrated how storytelling, warmth and a touch of sweetness can turn brief encounters into lasting memories – a fitting finale to its successful Expo journey.
