GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 34°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE

Expo 2025 Osaka: Dubai Chocolate vanishes within minutes at UAE Pavilion

Visitors had to say ‘Word of the Day’, answer a quick question to win mini bars

Last updated:
Ashwani Kumar, Chief Reporter
2 MIN READ
Dubai Chocolate giveaway leaves Expo visitors craving for more.
Dubai Chocolate giveaway leaves Expo visitors craving for more.

As Expo 2025 Osaka drew to a close on October 13, one of the UAE Pavilion’s simplest yet most engaging activations left visitors smiling – and craving more. The ‘Dubai Chocolate Giveaway’ initiative, introduced during the final two weeks, became an instant sensation and one of the Pavilion’s most talked-about experiences.

Each evening, the Pavilion’s official Instagram account revealed an Arabic “Word of the Day” inspired by its theme, From Earth to Ether. The following morning, visitors who mentioned the word to a Youth Ambassador and correctly answered a Pavilion-related question were rewarded with two mini bars of the popular Dubai Chocolate.

What started as a light-hearted idea to connect with visitors soon turned into a daily ritual. The Pavilion opened its doors at 9am, and within minutes, every chocolate bar had been claimed.

From students to senior visitors, people eagerly took part, turning the activation into a joyful blend of curiosity, learning and participation. It became a simple yet meaningful interaction that reflected the Pavilion’s welcoming spirit and its ability to connect through shared experiences.

Reflecting on the Pavilion’s engagement with visitors, Mariam Almemari, Deputy Commissioner General and Pavilion Director, UAE Pavilion at Expo 2025 Osaka, said: “Our goal has always been to create genuine moments of connection. When people participate, smile and share experiences, they become part of the Pavilion’s story. That spirit of togetherness is what defined our journey in Osaka.”

Through this creative activation, the UAE Pavilion demonstrated how storytelling, warmth and a touch of sweetness can turn brief encounters into lasting memories – a fitting finale to its successful Expo journey. 

Related Topics:
Dubai-Expo-2020UAEDubaiDubai chocolateJapan

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

UAE: Most visited country pavilion at Expo 2025 Osaka

UAE: Most visited country pavilion at Expo 2025 Osaka

3m read
Meera Alsawwafi

Abu Dhabi to Osaka: Emirati woman wins hearts in Japan

3m read
UAE Pavilion crosses 4 million visitors at Expo Osaka

UAE Pavilion crosses 4 million visitors at Expo Osaka

2m read
The UAE Pavilion at Expo 2025 Osaka, Kansai, tells a living story of people who dream boldly and know that there are no bounds to what they can achieve.

The people powering the UAE’s vision for the world

4m read