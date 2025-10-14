Dubai’s viral chocolate just landed in London — and why it’s a sweet win for the UAE

Dubai: Every time my relatives or friends flew in from Boston, Kerala, or the rest of the globe, their UAE checklist was the same — dates, a couple of 24-karat gold coins, and a box (or five) of 'Dubai viral chocolate' . Somewhere between the pistachio drizzle and the gooey knafeh filling, this Dubai-born dessert became a souvenir of the city itself — sweet, bold, and a little bit extra.

“We had to choose — either pay the deposit on our home or launch FIX. We chose Fuix,” Sarah told Gulf News when I first interviewed her earlier this year at Mall Of The Emirates. At that point, she was launching her Mango flavour (Confession, wasn't a huge fan of it.) But that one gut-driven decision to forego home for start-up turned a pregnancy craving into a dessert empire.

If you’ve lived in Dubai long enough, you’ve probably seen Fix pop up on your feed — all glossy gold wrappers, molten pistachio centres, and cheeky names like “Can’t Get Knafeh of It.” But behind that viral shine is a story that began with a craving.

