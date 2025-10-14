His gym story

The Gravity story began more than a decade ago, when Yousef was still studying architecture at university.

“During my training, I came across calisthenics on YouTube,” he says. “There was nowhere in Dubai to practice it. So I thought — if it doesn’t exist, why not build it?”

With the help of his friend and now business partner Saleh, the idea started to take shape.

“Saleh was there from day one,” Yousef recalls. “At first, he advised me on how to set things up. Later, as Gravity grew, he joined as an investor and business partner. We’ve been building it together ever since.”

It’s the kind of partnership that breaks one of business school’s cardinal rules — don’t work with friends. “Yes, we’re still friends,” he laughs. “The key is to have clear boundaries — who handles what, how disputes are resolved, what the expectations are. That’s what keeps things smooth.”

From football to fitness

Before he became a fitness entrepreneur, Yousef was an athlete himself.

“I started playing professional football at 13,” he says. “I played for eight years before getting into mountaineering. Calisthenics came after that, and it really stuck. For me, it wasn’t about business. It was about passion.”

He’s the kind of gym owner who lives what he preaches.

“Fitness isn’t about weight loss,” he says. “It’s about movement, functionality, flexibility. The body transformation comes later — it’s a byproduct.”

A gym that outlasts trends

In a city where new fitness fads pop up faster than açai bowls, Gravity’s loyal community stands out. “You see new gyms opening every other day,” Yousef says. “But what’s helped us survive is our sense of community.”

He’s serious about that word. “Our members don’t just train here. They go hiking together, play paddle, paintball — even hang out outside the gym. People stay because of the relationships they’ve built.”

That loyalty has carried Gravity through storms — literally. “Last year’s floods were brutal,” he says. “The whole area was underwater — we had water up to our knees inside the gym. We had to close for months and rebuild. But we were determined not to let it break us. Our community supported us all the way.”