He turned his passion for movement into Dubai’s homegrown fitness brand touching lives
Dubai: It’s dark, raw, and unapologetically industrial. From his glass office overlooking the main floor of Gravity Calisthenics Gym in Al Quoz, Yousef Al Gurg watches moderately fit people hang from monkey bars, swing from rings, and pull their entire body weight with a kind of gritty elegance. The clang of metal mixes with bursts of laughter and friendly competition.
“This is our escape,” he says, watching his tribe move.
“Gravity isn’t just a business — it’s a place where people come to get away from the city, train, meet their friends, grab coffee, even play board games. It’s a community.”
He’s not exaggerating. The gym — Dubai’s first dedicated calisthenics facility — feels more like an underground movement than a commercial enterprise.
No mirrors, no thumping pop remixes, and definitely no fancy chrome machines.
“We wanted to stay true to our purpose,” says Yousef. “It’s not about the equipment. It’s about what you can do with your body.”
Most entrepreneurs would have picked a glossier postcode. Not Yousef. “We could’ve gone to DIFC or somewhere flashier,” he admits. “But we wanted a big, functional space that allowed movement — a place that reflected who we are. Once you step in here, it’s like stepping out of Dubai for a bit.”
He gestures around the cavernous warehouse, its high ceilings and exposed steel beams.
“Even though we’re in the middle of an industrial area, we wanted people to feel they’ve entered a fresh, alive space.”
That instinct — to resist polish in favour of purpose — defines both the brand and the man behind it.
The Gravity story began more than a decade ago, when Yousef was still studying architecture at university.
“During my training, I came across calisthenics on YouTube,” he says. “There was nowhere in Dubai to practice it. So I thought — if it doesn’t exist, why not build it?”
With the help of his friend and now business partner Saleh, the idea started to take shape.
“Saleh was there from day one,” Yousef recalls. “At first, he advised me on how to set things up. Later, as Gravity grew, he joined as an investor and business partner. We’ve been building it together ever since.”
It’s the kind of partnership that breaks one of business school’s cardinal rules — don’t work with friends. “Yes, we’re still friends,” he laughs. “The key is to have clear boundaries — who handles what, how disputes are resolved, what the expectations are. That’s what keeps things smooth.”
Before he became a fitness entrepreneur, Yousef was an athlete himself.
“I started playing professional football at 13,” he says. “I played for eight years before getting into mountaineering. Calisthenics came after that, and it really stuck. For me, it wasn’t about business. It was about passion.”
He’s the kind of gym owner who lives what he preaches.
“Fitness isn’t about weight loss,” he says. “It’s about movement, functionality, flexibility. The body transformation comes later — it’s a byproduct.”
In a city where new fitness fads pop up faster than açai bowls, Gravity’s loyal community stands out. “You see new gyms opening every other day,” Yousef says. “But what’s helped us survive is our sense of community.”
He’s serious about that word. “Our members don’t just train here. They go hiking together, play paddle, paintball — even hang out outside the gym. People stay because of the relationships they’ve built.”
That loyalty has carried Gravity through storms — literally. “Last year’s floods were brutal,” he says. “The whole area was underwater — we had water up to our knees inside the gym. We had to close for months and rebuild. But we were determined not to let it break us. Our community supported us all the way.”
When asked about the misconception that Emiratis have it easy in business, Yousef doesn’t flinch.
“We do have a lot of support from the government — I wouldn’t deny that,” he says.
“But support alone doesn’t build success. Emiratis are ambitious. We work hard. If things were handed to us, the UAE wouldn’t be where it is today.”
He knows what it means to balance privilege with purpose. By day, he works with the Dubai Economic Development Corporation (DET), helping startups and young entrepreneurs set up shop.
“I actually started Gravity before joining DET,” he explains.
“Working with the government has taught me a lot — and the lessons from Gravity help me guide others, too. It goes both ways.”
Like many young entrepreneurs, Yousef started Gravity with passion — not spreadsheets.
“When I started, I was in my early twenties,” he says. “No professional experience, no real sense of how money worked. I just wanted to build something I loved.”
Reality hit soon enough. “At some point, you realise you need to pay attention to the numbers,” he admits.
“Luckily, that wake-up call came early. Within five or six years, we broke even and built a sustainable model.”
His advice to other entrepreneurs?
“Know your strengths. If you’re not good with money, find someone who is. If marketing’s your weak spot, partner with someone strong in that area. Play to your strengths — not your weaknesses.”
Part of Gravity’s appeal lies in its humbling nature. “Calisthenics teaches you respect for your body,” Yousef says.
“A simple push-up can be easy — or brutal. You can take it from a wall push-up to a handstand push-up, and that changes everything. It reminds you that there’s always another level to reach.”
And yes, even he admits that men sometimes need convincing. “We do face that more with men than women,” he smiles. “But once they realise bodyweight training is harder than it looks, their attitude changes fast.”
Nutrition, he adds, is half the battle. “You can’t out-train a bad diet. I’m not overly disciplined, but I try to keep balance — not too strict, not too indulgent.”
After conquering Dubai’s competitive fitness scene, Yousef’s sights are set higher.
“We’re working on a franchise programme,” he reveals. “People fly in from abroad just to train here. We want to take Gravity global — a Dubai-born brand that reflects the city’s energy.”
He credits Dubai’s ecosystem for making such dreams possible.
“Dubai gives you opportunity,” he says. “It’s a tough market, but once you succeed here, you can take your business anywhere.”
He’s already collaborating with the Dubai Fitness Challenge and has hosted the Battle of the Bars, the world championship for calisthenics.
“It’s like a breakdance competition, but with pull-ups,” he laughs. “Only in Dubai could you pull something like that off.”
As we wrap up, the sound of clinking bars fills the space below. People cheer each other on as they push past their limits — the spirit of Gravity in motion.
“The most satisfaction we get,” Yousef says, “is seeing how fitness transforms people’s lives. That’s what keeps me going.”
He’s faced floods, forged franchises, and built a movement from the ground up — Yousef Al Gurg’s story is proof that gravity can’t hold down those built to rise.
