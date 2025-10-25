Dubai Police launches ‘Fit Zone 2025’ to boost inmate health and rehabilitation

The launch was timed in anticipation of the annual Dubai 30x30 fitness challenge
Dubai: Dubai Police have initiated a fitness program designed to significantly improve the physical, mental, and overall well-being of inmates. The new program, dubbed 'Fit Zone 2025,' is a collaborative effort launched by the General Department of Punitive and Correctional Institutions.
The initiative is targeting inmates who are struggling with excess weight, with 47 individuals joining the program's inaugural group.
The launch was timed to precede the annual Dubai 30x30 fitness challenge, with the goal of embedding regular exercise into the participants' daily routines. According to Lieutenant Colonel Muhammad Abdullah Al Obaidli, Director of Inmate Education and Training, the program's purpose extends beyond mere weight loss.
'The program aims to make sport a daily habit, improve fitness levels, and boost positive energy,' said Lt. Col. Al Obaidli, 'which in turn enhances mental health and everyday behaviour.'
This new initiative is a clear indication of Dubai Police’s commitment to a holistic approach to rehabilitation. Lt. Col. Al Obaidli emphasized that the correctional environment is meant to go well "beyond security to include health, education, and behavioural development."
The department is focused on delivering tailored, specialist programs to meet the specific needs of each group within the institution. The goal is to help inmates successfully re-enter society as 'healthy, active members.'
The launch event was attended by several key personnel, including Colonel Hassan Isa Al Falasi, Director of Supply and Logistics; Major Dr. Muhammad Al Zarooni from the Dubai Police Health Centre; and Alya Al Shawab, a nutrition specialist from the Centre for Rehabilitation and Readiness Enhancement, highlighting the cross-departmental support for the wellness initiative.
