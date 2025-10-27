Indian expat, gym friends in Dubai win 24K gold bar in Big Ticket draw

Vibin Vasudevan, 37-year-old Keralite, has been a resident for a decade
It’s celebration time for Indian expat Vibin Vasudevan, who bagged a 250gm 24K gold bar in the Big Ticket weekly e-draw.
Vibin, 37, from Kerala, couldn’t contain his excitement when he received the surprise call from show host Richard announcing his winning ticket number 247824.
“Really? Oh! My God. This is the first time I am receiving this kind of a call,” he exclaimed. “I am so excited that I cannot express myself.”
A Dubai resident for the past 10 years, Vibin trains at a local gym, where his Big Ticket journey began.
“I think anyone living in the UAE has heard about Big Ticket, you see it all over social media, hear about it on the news, and even spot it at Abu Dhabi Airport,” he said.
While his family remains in India, Vibin said his gym community in Dubai has become his extended family.
“About a year ago, I decided to form a group of 20 people from the gym, and we’ve been purchasing tickets together every month since then. We are like a family now. This experience has brought us even closer together,” he said.
Vibin plans to cash in the gold and share the prize equally among his gym buddies, who are thrilled to be part of his winning moment.
He ended with a simple message to others: “Try your luck and hope for the best, you never know when it might be your day.”
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox