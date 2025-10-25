Pakistani friend inspires Sri Lankan in Saudi Arabia to win Big Ticket gold

Mohamed Nalim, 63, has been trying his luck for seven years
A Sri Lankan banker working in Riyadh has struck gold in Big Ticket’s weekly e-draw.
Mohamed Nalim, 63, won a 250gm 24-karat gold bar with ticket number 173160. He first heard about Big Ticket seven years ago from a Pakistani friend, and after years of trying his luck, the winning call finally came.
“My friend used to purchase tickets regularly, and that’s how I first heard about Big Ticket,” he said.
“Together with him and another friend, I started buying tickets seven years ago,” he said, while referring to the Pakistani friend’s nudge that first got him interested in Big Ticket.
“After some time, I stopped, but when I started seeing Big Ticket’s YouTube ads again, I decided to try my luck once more, this time on my own,” he said, about the promotional offers of ‘buy two, get one’ free, among others.
Nalim, who has been based in Saudi Arabia for 19 years, said he was “shocked and overjoyed” when the winning call came in.
“I was in disbelief at first, but deep down I always felt I would win one day. You could say I manifested this,” he said.
Nalim’s family lives back in Sri Lanka, and he already knows what he will do with his win – he plans to gift the gold bar to his wife, who will turn it into jewellery for their daughter.
Nalim underlined that this is just the beginning.
“I will continue trying my luck with Big Ticket and encourage all my colleagues at the bank to do the same. Big Ticket is doing a wonderful job by helping people, especially those in need,” he added.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox