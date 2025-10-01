Big Ticket Abu Dhabi: Win Dh25 million jackpot, gold bars, dream car

Besides weekly prizes, four lucky winners can take home up to Dh150,000
Big Ticket Abu Dhabi has unveiled this month’s thrilling promotion, offering a Dh25 million grand prize, with the lucky winner set to be announced during the live draw on November 3.
Keeping the excitement alive, five winners each week will receive 250 grams of 24-karat gold bars. Additionally, customers who purchase two Big Tickets between October 1 and 24 will be automatically entered into the Big Win Contest, where four participants will be selected to win cash prizes of up to Dh150,000. The winners’ names will be revealed on the official Big Ticket website on November 1.
Participants also have the chance to enter the Dream Car draws. A Nissan Patrol will be awarded on November 3, while a Maserati Grecale is up for grabs on December 3.
Tickets are available online at www.bigticket.ae or at counters located at Zayed International Airport and Al Ain Airport.
