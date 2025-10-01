Studying at 51: Egyptian doctor in UAE wins Dh100K Dear Big Ticket

It was during this testing time that he stumbled upon the Dear Big Ticket season 3 initiative. To him, it felt like destiny.

“When I came across Big Ticket, I took it as a sign to keep going. A sign from heaven, or something like that. That’s the message: go for it. So, I didn’t hesitate.”

Dr Eslam submitted his story through a short video, was shortlisted, and then came the life-changing moment – he won Dh100,000. He pointed out that the money will help him continue his studies without compromising his family’s needs.

“And now, by sheer luck, I have won, giving me the chance to support my education. I will be able to continue my studies and work towards my goal of making treatments more accessible to all,” he said with gratitude.