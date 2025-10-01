Studying at 51: Egyptian doctor in UAE wins Dh100K Dear Big Ticket

Dr Eslam Shafshak has been living in UAE for three years
At 51, Dr Eslam Mohamed Shafshak is showing the world that determination has no age limit.
Born and raised in Saudi Arabia, Dr Eslam moved to the UAE three years ago with one purpose: to further his education. His dream is to specialise in longevity and regenerative medicine, including cell and gene therapy – fields that could transform the way people heal.
But his dream almost slipped away.
“The course was way out of my league. It was very expensive. I was financially unstable and faced the painful dilemma of giving up my studies to provide for my children,” recalled Dr Eslam, a father of three whose family is back in Egypt.
It was during this testing time that he stumbled upon the Dear Big Ticket season 3 initiative. To him, it felt like destiny.
“When I came across Big Ticket, I took it as a sign to keep going. A sign from heaven, or something like that. That’s the message: go for it. So, I didn’t hesitate.”
Dr Eslam submitted his story through a short video, was shortlisted, and then came the life-changing moment – he won Dh100,000. He pointed out that the money will help him continue his studies without compromising his family’s needs.
“And now, by sheer luck, I have won, giving me the chance to support my education. I will be able to continue my studies and work towards my goal of making treatments more accessible to all,” he said with gratitude.
Dr Eslam credits his success not only to luck but also to the support of the community members who voted for him and to Big Ticket for launching such an initiative.
“Thank you to the Big Ticket team for helping me take another step towards fulfilling my dream. Dear Big Ticket made me think that whenever you try to put your effort into something you will get rewarded at the end,” he added.
