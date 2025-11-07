After 10 years of trying, Bangladeshi barber wins ‘Dream Car’ in Big Ticket Abu Dhabi draw

Sumon Chando Sreeketoki has been residing in Al Ain for 22 years
A Bangladeshi expat living in Al Ain for the past 22 years has won a brand-new Nissan Patrol in Big Ticket’s ‘Dream Car’ Series 280 draw.
Sumon Chando Sreeketoki, a 43-year-old barber, has been trying his luck for about a decade and his persistence has finally paid off.
“I’ve been trying for years, and I truly believe it’s fate that brought me this car. I never lost hope, I always thought, maybe one day, my turn will come,” a jubilant Sumon said.
Recollecting the winning moment, Sumon said: “When I received the call from the Big Ticket team, I was extremely happy and overjoyed. I couldn’t believe that it was really happening to me. I still haven’t decided whether I will keep the car or cash it in.”
Sumon purchased the Dh150 Dream Car ticket on his own this time, although he often pools in with colleagues to buy group tickets.
“Sometimes I buy tickets with my friends, but this time I decided to try my luck alone, and it worked.”
He also encouraged others to stay hopeful and keep trying their luck.
“I would tell everyone to keep trying because you never know what’s written in your fate. Big Ticket gives people a real chance to win. This was in my fate, and I hope others get to experience this same happiness too.”
