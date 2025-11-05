Lucky in 6 months, Bangladeshi driver in Sharjah wins Dh20 million in Big Ticket

Resident since 2009, Harun Nur tried Big Ticket for the first time this year
While some Big Ticket hopefuls spend decades chasing their dream win, a Bangladeshi expat got lucky in just six months.
Harun Sarder Nur, a 44-year-old private taxi driver based in Sharjah, hit the Dh20 million jackpot in Draw Series 279 held on October 3. The long-time UAE resident, who’s been in the country since 2009, had only started buying tickets this year and luck came calling faster than he ever imagined.
Harun was invited to the Big Ticket studio on November 3 to help pick the winning ticket for the Draw Series 280. During a lively chat with show hosts Richard and Bouchra, he revealed why he missed their first call announcing his win.
“I was driving when you called,” he said with a smile.
Thankfully, Harun had listed two contact numbers when he purchased his ticket on September 14, and the hosts managed to reach him on the second one.
“I parked my car on the side,” he recalled.
Harun’s win wasn’t a solo effort as he said that the prize will be split among a group of 10 friends, all working in modest jobs across the UAE.
“I’ve been buying tickets for six months,” he said, as Bouchra noted that he was “very lucky” to bag the jackpot in such a short time.
As for what’s next, Harun already has a clear plan.
“I will start a business in the UAE,” he said confidently, before going on to pick the winning ticket that made 44-year-old Indian engineer Saravanan Venkatachalam from Abu Dhabi the latest millionaire.
Tickets are available online at www.bigticket.ae and at counters located at Zayed International Airport and Al Ain Airport.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox