Harun Sarder, who drives a private taxi, bought his ticket on September 14

Bangladeshi expat in Sharjah wins Dh20 million in Big Ticket

A Bangladeshi expat based in Sharjah won Dh20 million in the Big Ticket draw Series 279, held in Abu Dhabi.
Harun Sarder Nur Nobi Sarder won with his ticket number 035350, which he purchased on September 14.

“Ok, ok. I am in Sharjah from Bangladesh. I am a private taxi (driver). Ok, thank you,” the new millionaire told show hosts Richard and Bouchra.
“I am sharing this with 10 people,” he added.

