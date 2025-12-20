Hamza Abdelkarim: Meet the 17-Year-Old Egyptian wonderkid Barcelona want to sign

Barcelona eyes Egyptian teen striker
Barcelona are interested in signing Hamza Abdelkarim, a 17-year-old Egyptian striker from Al Ahly, according to several reports including reliable transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.
Abdelkarim caught attention at the recent FIFA U-17 World Cup, where he scored twice for Egypt against Haiti and Venezuela. The physically imposing centre-forward is described as a classic target man with strong finishing abilities, and has already made his senior debut for Al Ahly in February 2025, one of Africa's most prestigious clubs.
The predominantly right-footed striker is capable of occupying defenders and possesses the qualities Barcelona scouts have been monitoring closely. He's characterized as having an eye for goal and a powerful shot, though his link-up play outside the penalty area still requires development.
The timing of Barcelona's interest is significant as Abdelkarim turns 18 on January 1, making him eligible for the European transfer market. The Catalan giants are reportedly considering him for Barça Atletic, their reserve team, which currently lacks recognized strikers due to injuries to Oscar Gistau, Victor Barbera, and Sama Nomoko.
Barcelona's relationship with Al Ahly has strengthened in recent months, with club president Mahmoud El Khatib visiting Barcelona's facilities in July, establishing crucial communication channels that could facilitate any potential deal.
Despite receiving interest from clubs including Bayern Munich, Sporting Lisbon, Lyon, and others across France, Germany, and Italy, the teenager reportedly dreams only of Barcelona. According to Romano, conversations between Barcelona, Hamza, and his agents have been very positive.
The Egyptian prodigy represents exactly the type of raw talent Barcelona's famed La Masia academy has historically developed into world-class players. Whether the deal materializes remains to be seen, but the interest from one of Europe's biggest clubs speaks volumes about Abdelkarim's potential.
