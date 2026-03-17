Chelsea breach Premier League rules to sign star players

The Blue’s signed Eden Hazard during the period which they have been punished for
The Premier League found that between 2011 and 2018, undisclosed payments by third parties associated with Chelsea were made to players, unregistered agents and others, leading to a record fine of £10.75m and a suspended transfer ban.
Todd Boehly, who took over the club from Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich in 2022, shared the information with the league potentially saving the Blue’s from avoided a larger fine and a potential points penalty.
The Premier League released a 28-page report detailing the alleged violations, including the amounts paid, the parties involved, and the specific transfer deals connected to those payments.
Chelsea issued 36 individual payments adding up to £47.5 million to 12 people or organisations.
The payments were routed through a network of intermediaries, most of which were based in the British Virgin Islands.
The league determined that even if the payments had been properly included in historical financial submissions, the club would not have been in breach of the profitability and sustainability rules (PSR).
The payments were used to finalise player signings and/or secure transfer options without being recorded in the club’s financial statements.
Investigators concluded these actions were “clear and intentional violations” that also involved “misleading practices and hidden financial activity.”
The payments were carried out “with the awareness and consent of certain former senior officials and/or directors,” using funds “managed by or connected to the former owner.”
Though the players have not been accused of any wrong doings, the majority of Chelsea signings during 2011-2018 have been mentioned within the documents.
The largest single payment of £23 million made up nearly half of the overall sum.
That money went to seven unregistered agents, or related entities, to facilitate signings such as Eden Hazard from Lille, Ramires and David Luiz both from Benfica, André Schürrle from Bayer Leverkusen, and Nemanja Matić also from Benfica.
In addition, the combined £19.3 million fees for Samuel Eto’o and Willian’s moves from Anzhi Makhachkala were also kept off the official accounts.
Another £1.37 million was paid to director of football Frank Arnesen, along with scout and advisor Piet de Visser and a third unnamed staff member, and was treated as their salary.
The remaining £3.8 million related to a player transfer that has not been disclosed.
During the period of 2011-2018 the Blue’s won seven major trophies which includes, two Premier League’s and a UEFA Champions League. Most of the players named in the Premier League’s report played a key role in helping the team secure those trophies.
Perhaps the most impactful signing to Chelsea’s history during the period questioned was Eden Hazard from Lille.
During his time at the club, he helped win two Premier League titles, an FA Cup, a League Cup, and two Europa Leagues, while also earning major individual honours including PFA Players’ Player of the Year and multiple Chelsea Player of the Year awards.
Willian also proved to be another important signing for the Blue’s making 339 appearances and becoming an important attacking option during his time at the club.
Nemanja Matić returned for a second spell and played 121 matches, playing a key role in midfield during a successful period for the team.
David Luiz featured 248 times across two separate spells, establishing himself as a vital defender and helping Chelsea win domestic and European honours.
Meanwhile, Ramires made 251 appearances, contributing energy and crucial performances in midfield, including in campaigns that brought significant silverware to the club.