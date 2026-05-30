Liverpool sack Arne Slot after disappointing season, target Andoni Iraola as replacement

Dutch coach dismissed after brief and turbulent spell at Anfield
Liverpool FC have decided to part ways with Arne Slot and are targeting Andoni Iraola as his replacement, according to reports.
Slot had been expected to continue in charge despite a disappointing second season, but the Dutchman is now set to be replaced after a post-season review by owners Fenway Sports Group.
Liverpool finished fifth in the Premier League and ended the campaign without a trophy, a sharp decline after winning the title in Slot’s first season. He still had a year remaining on his contract and had been expected to stay on.
However, FSG have opted to make a change following their end-of-season assessment, with Iraola emerging as their top candidate after guiding Bournemouth to sixth place.
Slot, who took charge in the summer of 2024, led Liverpool to their 20th league title and a dominant championship win, finishing 10 points clear of Arsenal. In a joint statement, the club’s owners praised his impact, describing his tenure as “significant, meaningful and successful,” while acknowledging the difficulty of the decision.