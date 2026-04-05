Is Slot’s exit inevitable as Liverpool fans chant for Alonso?

Slot finds himself under increasing pressure after Liverpool’s 4-0 defeat to City
Dubai: Liverpool manager Arne Slot has endured a rocky second season, with fans of the club voicing their frustrations over the Dutchman’s performances following a heavy FA Cup quarter-final defeat to Manchester City.
Slot and his Liverpool side were sent a stark message as thousands of fans left the Etihad with 30 minutes of their FA Cup clash with Man City to play.
Chants of “we’ve got the best midfielder in the world”, echoed through the concourse at the Ethiad Stadium as Liverpool fans made their way down the stairs and out of the ground with Slot’s side already 4-0 adrift with 30 minutes to go on Saturday.
The chant relates to former Liverpool midfielder Xabi Alonso, who has been linked to the club following his departure as head coach of Real Madrid earlier this season.
Liverpool’s visit to Manchester was framed as a pivotal test for Slot, who is under increasing pressure and tasked with sparking a turnaround in an otherwise dismal season.
However, Erling Haaland’s hat-trick, along with a goal from former Liverpool target Antoine Semenyo, eliminated the Reds from the FA Cup, leaving thousands of fans to exit the stadium before full time.
City supporters hounded Slot with chants of “you’re getting sacked in the morning” and while it is maintained that Liverpool owners will back the 47-year-old, it is hard to argue with one of the season’s main objectives now out of reach.
With Liverpool’s Premier League title defense already out of reach, attention has shifted to securing a trophy and finishing in the top five to guarantee a spot in next season’s Champions League.
But the loss to City not only ends their FA Cup hopes, it also raises fresh doubts about Liverpool’s ability to get past reigning European champions Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League quarter-finals.
Slot appears to have earned enough goodwill from his Premier League triumph in his debut season to weather a second campaign that has otherwise fallen short of expectations.
However, now out of both cups and fans becoming increasingly frustrated over his style of football, Slot has a huge job on his hands to turn it around from this point.
The only realistic path for Slot to continue as Liverpool manager into a third season lies in overcoming PSG in the Champions League quarter-finals, an exceptionally tough challenge given Liverpool’s struggles this season.
Even during their dominant domestic campaign last season, when they were comfortably England’s best side, PSG proved a stumbling block in the UCL. Beyond defeating PSG, Slot would also need to secure Liverpool’s qualification for next season’s Champions League, either by winning the competition this year or finishing in the Premier League’s top four.
Currently, Liverpool sit five points outside the top four, and with their present form, achieving either goal looks increasingly unlikely.
If Slot fails to turn Liverpool’s fortunes around, Xabi Alonso emerges as the most obvious candidate to take over at Anfield.
A true Liverpool legend, Alonso played a pivotal role during his time at the club, helping the Reds lift both the Champions League and the FA Cup. His understanding of the club’s culture and his status among supporters would make him an ideal figure to guide the team through a turbulent period.
The Spaniard began his coaching career with Bayer Leverkusen, where he achieved remarkable success by winning the Bundesliga unbeaten in the 2023/24 season, an extraordinary feat for a first managerial role.
That success paved the way for him to be appointed head coach of Real Madrid, though his stint there ended prematurely after seven months.
Despite that setback, Alonso’s blend of tactical acumen, leadership experience, and deep connection to Liverpool makes him a natural candidate to replace Slot, especially as a section of the fanbase has grown frustrated with the Dutchman’s struggles this season.