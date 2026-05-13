With the World Cup just round the corner and the biggest club prizes up for grabs in the final weeks of the season for many top leagues, the choice between playing it safe and giving it your all can be the difference between catching the flight to the United States, Mexico and Canada or sitting at home regretting what might have been.

Every four years, footballers representing countries that qualify for the FIfa World Cup sweat over form, fitness and the risk of getting injured just before the showpiece gets under way.

Croatia: Veteran midfielder Luka Modrić broke his cheekbone last month but is expected to be available for the World Cup. Defender Joško Gvardiol returned to training for Manchester City earlier in May after four months out with a broken leg.

Canada: Star left back Alphonso Davies injured his hamstring with just over a month to go before the tournament starts when he was hurt during Bayern Munich's exit to Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League semifinals.

Argentina: Cristian Romero has been ruled out for the season with a knee injury. It has not yet been confirmed if he is out of the World Cup, with Tottenham not giving a timeframe for his recovery.

Players and coaches have increasingly warned about the impact of an ever-packed playing schedule, and the expanded World Cup comes a year after the relaunched, supersized Club World Cup. The Champions League has also been expanded in recent years.

The same, however, cannot be said of other well-known footballers who have already been ruled out. France's Hugo Ekitike sustained an Achilles injury in April that could take more than six months to fully recover, ruling him out of the tournament. Brazil stars Rodrygo and Éder Militão are definitely out. So is Bayern Munich and Germany forward Serge Gnabry after injuring his adductor in training.

While White’s absence may not be felt as much on the pitch, fans of the game will be hoping that the likes of France’s Kylian Mbappe, Spain’s Lamine Yamal and Egypt’s Mohamed Salah will recover from their injuries in time for their respective countries’ games.

The list of players who are already out of the June 11-July 19 extravaganza is getting longer by the day and the latest to join that is Arsenal defender Ben White, who is out of contention after sustaining medial ligament damage. The Premier League leaders confirmed the injury on Tuesday and said the England international would be out for the rest of the season.

Jaydip is a Pages Editor at Gulf News and has sports running in his veins. While specializing in Tennis and Formula 1, he also makes sure to stay on top of cricket, football, golf, athletics and anything related to sports in general. Known for his ability to dig out exclusive stories and land interviews with the biggest names in sports, Jaydip has built up a remarkable portfolio in almost 25 years of journalism, with one-on-one interviews of Michael Schumacher, Roger Federer, Usain Bolt and Tiger Woods, just to name a few. Besides sports, Jaydip also has a keen interest in films and geopolitics.