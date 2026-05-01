Premier League matchweek 35 preview and predictions

Crystal Palace do not have a great deal left to play for in the Premier League, sitting comfortably clear of the relegation zone with little chance of pushing into the European places. As a result, much of their focus will now be on their Europa Conference League campaign, where they are just one match away from reaching the final. Palace put themselves in a commanding position with an impressive 3-1 victory over Shakhtar in the first leg of their semi-final, and Oliver Glasner’s side will be full of belief as they continue their push for European silverware.