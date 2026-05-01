Premier League matchweek 35 preview and predictions

Arsenal to beat Fulham and City to drop points at Everton
Dubai: Just four more matchweeks to go in the Premier League with it still all to play for at the top and the bottom of the table.
Sunday 3 May – 18:30 (UAE Time)
Fans will end their weekend with a real treat on Sunday as Manchester United welcome long-standing rivals Liverpool to Old Trafford in a huge Premier League clash.
Michael Carrick has completely turned the tide for the Red Devils, who now look set to comfortably finish inside the top five and secure Champions League football next season. Sitting third in the Premier League table, United will be desperate to claim victory over their fierce rivals for bragging rights, but perhaps more importantly to maintain their advantage over Liverpool in the race for the top spots.
The Reds have quietly picked up some impressive results in recent weeks, moving ahead of Aston Villa into fourth place on goal difference. Liverpool may still feel there is plenty of work left to do in the battle for a top-five finish, but their emphatic win over Crystal Palace last weekend, followed by a dramatic late victory over local rivals Everton, should give them plenty of confidence heading into Sunday’s showdown at Old Trafford.
With Mohamed Salah ruled out after picking up a hamstring injury in the win over Crystal Palace, Liverpool will likely turn to Alexander Isak to provide the goals at Old Trafford. Salah has enjoyed an incredible record against Manchester United over the years, particularly away from home, and replacing that influence is no easy task.
Isak has endured a frustrating start to life on Merseyside after suffering a serious injury that kept him sidelined for the majority of the season, but his goal against Palace last weekend could prove to be a huge moment. Liverpool will hope that strike gives the Swedish forward the confidence he needs heading into one of the biggest games of the campaign.
Rob: Manchester United 2 Liverpool 2
Shamseer: Manchester United 2 Liverpool 2
Friday 1 May – 23:00 (UAE Time)
Leeds United have a big chance to edge closer to Premier League survival when they host already relegated Burnley at Elland Road on Friday, with Daniel Farke’s side unbeaten in five and holding a six-point cushion over 18th-placed Tottenham with four games left. While the 40 point mark may not guarantee safety this season, Leeds have built momentum at the right time, taking nine points from their last five matches and dominating relegated sides with five straight wins and an 18-3 aggregate score.
Burnley, whose drop was confirmed after a narrow loss to Manchester City, arrive in poor form with just one win in 25 league games and three straight away defeats, though they will look to complete a rare double. Leeds have a few concerns with Ilia Gruev ruled out and Gabriel Gudmundsson a doubt, while Dominic Calvert-Lewin's dip in form continues despite leading the scoring charts, leaving Noah Okafor as the in-form threat. Burnley are also dealing with absentees but could see some returns, with Zian Flemming, who has thrived on the road, remaining their key attacking outlet.
Rob: Leeds 3 Burnley 1
Shamseer: Leeds 2 Burnley 1
Saturday 2 May – 18:00 (UAE Time)
Brentford, currently ninth, are still dreaming of a historic European spot but arrive in poor form, winless in their last seven league matches. The Bees are dealing with multiple long-term injuries, including Rico Henry, Vitaly Janelt, Fabio Carvalho and Antoni Milambo, which has disrupted their rhythm.
West Ham are in a stronger position squad-wise, with only Lukasz Fabianski expected to miss out, while Jarrod Bowen remains their key threat as he edges closer to a Premier League assist milestone. Brentford have historically had the upper hand in this fixture, winning seven of the nine meetings since 2021, but West Ham’s recent shift to a compact, counter-attacking approach, which has brought seven points from their last three games, could make this a tense and tightly fought contest.
Rob: Brentford 1 West Ham 1
Shamseer: Brentford 1 West Ham 1
Saturday 2 May – 18:00 (UAE Time)
Wolverhampton Wanderers host Sunderland at Molineux on Saturday in a Premier League clash with little at stake for the hosts but plenty riding on pride. Wolves, rooted to the bottom with just 17 points, have already been relegated and are struggling badly, coming into this game on a three-match losing run without scoring a single goal.
Sunderland, sitting comfortably in mid-table with 46 points, will be looking to bounce back strongly after a crushing 5-0 defeat to Nottingham Forest last weekend. The Black Cats also have history in sight, having won the reverse fixture 2-0 in October and now aiming to complete their first league double over Wolves since the 1949-50 season, adding extra motivation against a side that has little left to play for beyond restoring some pride.
Rob: Wolves 1 Sunderland 1
Shamseer: Wolves 1 Sunderland 2
Saturday 2 May – 18:00 (UAE Time)
Newcastle United head into this clash at St James' Park under serious pressure, desperate to stop a five-match losing run that has dragged them towards the bottom of the table. Eddie Howe’s side has also failed to score in their last two home games and will hope the return of Anthony Gordon can bring some life back into the attack.
Standing in their way is a confident Brighton side sitting sixth and unbeaten in their last five league matches, firmly in the hunt for a European finish. The seagulls have also had the upper hand in this fixture in recent meetings and continue to look dangerous on the counter. With Newcastle dealing with growing defensive concerns and Brighton in strong form, the visitors head into this as slight favourites to pile more pressure on the hosts.
Rob: Newcastle 1 Brighton 2
Shamseer: Newcastle 1 Brighton 1
Saturday 2 May – 20:30 (UAE Time)
Arsenal host Fulham at the Emirates on Saturday in a high-pressure clash in the title race, with Mikel Arteta’s side having the chance to move six points clear of Manchester City before their rivals face Everton on Monday. While City will still have two games in hand, this is a big opportunity for Arsenal to gain a psychological edge. The Gunners come into this straight after a draining Champions League semi-final first leg draw against Atletico, with little time to recover, and they simply cannot afford to drop more points.
Fulham, meanwhile, are chasing European football and sit just two points off sixth, arriving on the back of a 1-0 win over Aston Villa, making this a tricky test. Arsenal have fitness concerns, with Martin Odegaard and Kai Havertz doubtful, while Jurrien Timber and Mikel Merino remain out. Fulham are without Alex Iwobi, Ryan Sessegnon and Kevin, with Kenny Tete also a doubt. Arsenal will still take confidence from their remarkable record in this fixture, having never lost a home league game to Fulham in 32 attempts.
Arsenal 1 Fulham 1
Arsenal 1 Fulham 0
Sunday 3 May – 17:00 (UAE Time)
Bournemouth have given themselves a genuine chance of playing European football next season as they sit seventh in the Premier League table heading into the weekend. Andoni Iraola’s side are currently the most in-form team in the division, having now gone 15 matches without defeat, with their last loss coming all the way back on January 3rd. Confidence will understandably be sky high on the south coast, and they will feel that another victory this weekend could put them in a fantastic position to leapfrog Brighton into sixth place.
Crystal Palace do not have a great deal left to play for in the Premier League, sitting comfortably clear of the relegation zone with little chance of pushing into the European places. As a result, much of their focus will now be on their Europa Conference League campaign, where they are just one match away from reaching the final. Palace put themselves in a commanding position with an impressive 3-1 victory over Shakhtar in the first leg of their semi-final, and Oliver Glasner’s side will be full of belief as they continue their push for European silverware.
Rob: Bournemouth 2 Palace 0
Shamseer: Bournemouth 2 Palace 1
Sunday 3 May - 22:00 (UAE Time)
Aston Villa remain firmly in the battle to secure a top-five finish and with it a place in next season’s Champions League, but their attention may also be drifting towards Europe. Unai Emery’s side are still competing in the Europa League and the chance to lift their first major trophy in years could become their main priority over the closing weeks of the campaign. Balancing both competitions will not be easy, though Villa will know strong league form is still essential if they are to return to Europe’s biggest stage next season.
Tottenham remain stuck in the relegation zone despite Roberto De Zerbi finally picking up his first win as manager last weekend against already-relegated Wolves, a result which also marked Spurs’ first Premier League victory of 2026. While the win offered supporters a small boost of hope, results elsewhere did little to help their survival chances, with both West Ham and Nottingham Forest also winning in the same matchweek. Spurs therefore remain 18th in the table and, with time quickly running out, they still look destined for relegation unless they can put together a remarkable turnaround in the final weeks of the season.
Rob: Villa 1 Spurs 2
Shamseer: Villa 1 Spurs 1
Monday 4 May – 18:00 (UAE Time)
Chelsea enjoyed a huge boost under stand-in manager Calum McFarlane as they secured a place in the FA Cup final with an impressive semi-final victory over Leeds, a result many would not have expected based on their recent form. However, their hopes of reaching the Champions League through the league now appear all but over, leaving the cup competition as their main focus for the remainder of the season.
They now face a Nottingham Forest side who will still believe they have work to do to guarantee survival, though confidence in the camp will be high after an excellent win over Aston Villa in the Europa League semi-final.
Rob: Chelsea 1 Forest 0
Shamsheer: Chelsea 1 Forest 2
Monday 4 May – 23:00 (UAE Time)
Everton remain firmly in the race for a European place and have enjoyed a steady and impressive season under David Moyes. The Toffees now welcome Manchester City to the Hill Dickinson Stadium, with Pep Guardiola’s side locked in a tense title battle with Arsenal at the top of the Premier League table. While City will be expected to take all three points, this has all the makings of a potential banana skin, especially against an Everton side that has proven difficult to break down throughout the campaign.
Rob: Everton 2 City 1
Shamseer: Everton 1 City 3