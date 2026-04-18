Premier League preview Gameweek 33: City vs Arsenal could decide the title

Guardiola vs Arteta in season-defining showdown at the Etihad Stadium
Dubai: This could be a decisive week in the Premier League title race. Here’s the preview and predictions from the Gulf News team.
Sunday 19 April – 19:30 (UAE Time)
Manchester City host Arsenal at the Etihad Stadium this Sunday in a match that could define the Premier League title race.
Arsenal currently sit six points clear at the top of the table, but City have a crucial game in hand and the advantage of playing at home. A win for Pep Guardiola’s side would put the title back in their own hands, while a victory for Mikel Arteta’s Gunners would extend the lead to nine points and likely end City’s hopes of a comeback with only five games remaining.
The clash is also shaped by key injury concerns on both sides. Arsenal are without Bukayo Saka due to an Achilles issue, while City are having defensive absentees.
Arsenal come into this game with mixed form, having won just once in their last four league matches. City, on the other hand, are on a nine match unbeaten run and look to be peaking at the right time.
There is also a freshness factor to consider. Arsenal had a midweek Champions League fixture against Sporting, which ended 0-0, but they progressed 1-0 on aggregate. City did not play midweek and will come in fresher.
With their recent Carabao Cup final meeting still in the background, this is also a test of mentality. It is the familiar master versus apprentice battle between Guardiola and Arteta, and it promises to be fascinating.
At this stage of the season, this is more than just a big game. It could very well decide the title. The Master vs apprentice. We can't wait for this game. A draw won't be a bad result for Arsenal. They will be hoping for one more set piece magic at this stage of the season.
Along with O’Reilly, who has been clutch in recent games for City, Rayan Cherki could be the real X factor in breaking down Arsenal’s defence. He already showed what he can do against them in the Carabao Cup final, where he caused constant problems.
With Arsenal likely to stay compact, Cherki’s ability to carry the ball and create from tight spaces on the right side becomes even more important. His movement and vision can pull defenders out of shape, something City will look to exploit.
He is also in strong form, with 10 league assists, and if he keeps things simple and avoids overdoing it, he has the quality to produce the moment that makes the difference and helps City close that six point gap.
Rob: Man City 1 Arsenal 1
Shamseer: Man City 2 Arsenal 0
It’s a West London derby to kick off the weekend as Brentford FC welcome Fulham FC to the Gtech Community Stadium in the Premier League on Saturday 18 April.
The Bees currently sit five places above their rivals in seventh and look in strong contention to secure European football for the first time in the club’s history. However, their form has dipped at a crucial stage, with no wins in their last four matches, and they haven’t beaten the Cottagers in the league since 2023.
For Fulham, it’s been another steady season in the top flight, with the side sitting comfortably in mid-table. Consistency has been an issue, though, and they’ll be hoping Harry Wilson can rediscover his best form. Despite their ups and downs, Fulham have a strong recent record in this derby, and a win here would see them climb closer to the top half of the table.
Rob: Brentford 2 Fulham 2
Shamseer: Brentford 2 Fulham 1
For Newcastle, it’s been an underwhelming season, and there are genuine questions surrounding the future of manager Eddie Howe. The Magpies are without a win in their last three matches and have endured a torrid few weeks, including a damaging defeat to rivals Sunderland and a frustrating loss after taking the lead against a struggling Crystal Palace.
Bournemouth, meanwhile, arrive full of confidence after one of their standout results of the season, a victory over Arsenal at the Emirates last week. The Cherries have developed a reputation for upsetting the league’s heavyweights, having already beaten the likes of Liverpool and Chelsea this campaign. With that momentum behind them, Newcastle could be next on their hit list.
Rob: Newcastle 0 Bournemouth 2
Shamseer: Newcastle 1 Bournemouth 1
Leeds United welcome Wolves to Elland Road in the Premier League with confidence sky high. Leeds come into the clash full of belief after a huge win over rivals Manchester United at Old Trafford on Monday night. That result has given them breathing space in the relegation battle, moving them six points clear of the drop zone and providing a major boost at a crucial stage of the season.
For Wolves, however, the picture looks far more bleak. Sitting bottom of the table, they appear destined for relegation. While performances have improved in recent weeks, it looks like it may be a case of too little, too late, and a trip to one of the toughest away grounds in the league only adds to the challenge.
Rob: Leeds 3 Wolves 1
Shamseer: Leeds 2 Wolves 1
Spurs are still searching for their first win of 2026, and under new manager Roberto De Zerbi it was a case of the same old story in his first game in charge, falling to defeat away at Sunderland. That result came after they had already slipped into the relegation zone following West Ham United’s win two days earlier. De Zerbi now faces his former club knowing he has a serious job on his hands to keep Spurs in the division.
Brighton, meanwhile, have delivered another typically consistent campaign. Sitting ninth, the Seagulls remain within touching distance of the European places, with just two points separating them from Chelsea FC in sixth. With Spurs struggling for form this calendar year, Brighton will see this as a real opportunity to claim another big result and fuel a late push for Europe.
Rob: Spurs 1 Brighton 0
Shamseer: Spurs 1 Brighton 1
It may not be the heavyweight meeting it once was, but it’s still a fixture that carries plenty of intrigue as Chelsea host Manchester United in the Premier League.
Chelsea have looked poor in recent weeks under head coach Liam Rosenior, and the pressure from the board will only increase if that form continues. The Blues were comfortably beaten 3-0 at home by Manchester City last week and have not won a league game since March 4, allowing top-four rivals Liverpool to move four points clear of them in the race for the final Champions League spot. A win against United is now vital if they are to get themselves back into contention for the top five.
United, meanwhile, arrive off the back of a disappointing defeat to Leeds on Monday night in a performance that fell well below expectations. Despite that setback, they remain in third place, level on points with Aston Villa but ahead on goal difference. Considering how their season started, they have done well to recover, with Champions League qualification now the clear priority. Michael Carrick will be keen for his side to respond with a strong result at Stamford Bridge, knowing there is still plenty of football left to play.
Rob: Chelsea 1 United 1
Shamseer: Chelsea 2 United 2
Nottingham Forest head into Sunday’s huge relegation clash with Burnley on a high after reaching their first European semi final since 1984, following a midweek Europa League aggregate win over Porto. The buzz around the City Ground is real, especially with a semi final tie against Aston Villa now on the horizon.
But Vítor Pereira knows the focus has to quickly shift back to the league. Forest sit 16th, just three points above the drop zone, and this is a game that could shape their season. A win would give them breathing space, while anything less keeps the pressure firmly on.
They face a Burnley side in 19th that is 13 points from safety and without a win in their last seven league matches. On paper, it is a chance Forest have to take.
Form is on their side too, with a six match unbeaten run, but there are concerns after a demanding week in Europe. Injuries to key players like Chris Wood and Murillo have added to the challenge, and managing those setbacks could be just as important as the result itself.
Rob: Forest 2 Burnley 0
Shamseer: Forest 2 Burnely 1
Aston Villa host Sunderland at Villa Park on Sunday in a game that could have a big say in the race for European spots.
Villa are currently fourth and hold a three point edge over Liverpool in the push for Champions League qualification. They come in with confidence after reaching the Europa League semi finals with a strong aggregate win over Bologna.
That said, Unai Emery’s side have not been entirely convincing in the league of late and will need to raise their level here. Sunderland arrive in good shape, up to 10th and having won three of their last four matches, including an impressive result against Tottenham.
Villa will be lifted by the return of Emiliano Martínez in goal, but they face a Sunderland defence that has kept clean sheets in their last two games. Breaking them down will not be easy, and Villa will need to be sharp if they want to hold on to their place in the top four.
Rob: Villa 2 Sunderland 1
Shamseer: Villa 1 Sunderland 1
The 248th Merseyside derby brings a new chapter as Everton host Liverpool at the Hill Dickinson Stadium for the first time, and there is a real sense of opportunity for the home side.
Liverpool come into this sitting fifth and still chasing a Champions League spot, but they look far from settled. A tough European exit has hit morale, and the loss of key striker Hugo Ekitike for the rest of the season has only added to their problems.
Everton, meanwhile, are in a much better place. David Moyes’ side sit eighth and have won three of their last five, showing consistency and confidence. Even without Jack Grealish, they look more balanced and settled.
With Liverpool struggling at the back and dealing with injuries, Everton will see this as a chance to make it count. A win would not only give them bragging rights in this first derby at their new home, but also cut the gap to five points and keep their hopes of a late European push alive.
Rob: Everton 2 Liverpool 0
Shamseer: Everton 1 Liverpool 1
Crystal Palace host West Ham at Selhurst Park on Monday night in a London derby where contrasting pressures come into play.
Palace arrive in high spirits after reaching the UEFA Conference League semi finals during the week, but their focus now shifts back to the league. West Ham, on the other hand, are right in the middle of a survival battle and come in lifted by a crucial 4 to 0 win over Wolves, a result that moved them two points clear of the drop zone.
Recent meetings favour Palace, who have won four of the last five against the Hammers. Still, Oliver Glasner has to deal with fatigue from European action, along with fresh injury concerns involving Adam Wharton and Maxence Lacroix.
West Ham head into this with a fully fit squad and renewed belief after their biggest win of the season. They will see this as a chance to take advantage of Palace’s heavy schedule and create more distance from the relegation fight.
Predictions
Shamseer: Palace 2 West Ham 2