Premier League preview Gameweek 33: City vs Arsenal could decide the title

Spurs are still searching for their first win of 2026, and under new manager Roberto De Zerbi it was a case of the same old story in his first game in charge, falling to defeat away at Sunderland. That result came after they had already slipped into the relegation zone following West Ham United’s win two days earlier. De Zerbi now faces his former club knowing he has a serious job on his hands to keep Spurs in the division.