Premier League matchweek 31 preview and predictions

Liverpool head into the weekend in 5th place, just two points off the top four, and full of confidence after one of their best performances of the season at Anfield in midweek. The 4-2-2-2 system worked perfectly, with Mohamed Salah playing closer to goal and scoring a stunning effort. However, Salah remains a doubt after picking up a late knock in that game, adding to concerns for Arne Slot. It remains to be seen if he sticks with the same setup. Dominik Szoboszlai is in brilliant form and will once again be key if Liverpool are to continue their push for the top four.