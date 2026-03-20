Premier League matchweek 31 preview and predictions

Sunderland to shock Newcastle and West Ham to beat Villa across the weekend
Tottenham Hotspur v Nottingham ForestMatchweek 31 offers football across Saturday and Sunday. Here’s the preview and predictions from the Gulf News team.
Sunday 20 March - 16:00 (UAE Time)
The Tyne-Wear Derby is back in the Premier League! And given the position of both Newcastle and Sunderland in the table it’s going to be an extremely intriguing one.
A disappointing season sees Newcastle United, under Eddie Howe, sit 9th in the Premier League, with hopes of competing in next season’s Champions League increasingly unlikely. The side have been inconsistent for much of the campaign, though they finally ended a three-match winless run with a victory away at Chelsea in their last league outing. Confidence could be low, however, after a heavy midweek defeat in Europe to Barcelona. Fans will be fired up for this one, though, as the Tyne-Wear Derby is always a fiercely contested clash.
Sunderland began the season in impressive fashion following their promotion via the play-offs, but recent weeks have seen a dip in form. The Black Cats currently sit in a solid 13th place, looking likely to secure another season in the top flight. Sunderland hold the bragging rights from the reverse fixture in December, having beaten their arch-rivals 1-0, and they will be determined to give everything to repeat that result at St James’ Park.
Anthony Gordon is a key player to watch in the Tyne-Wear Derby, having scored the only goal in Newcastle’s last league win against Chelsea. Trusted to lead the Magpies’ front line as a striker rather than his usual winger role, Gordon poses a real goal threat, and if Sunderland are to come away with a positive result, they will need to find a way to keep the Newcastle star quiet.
Rob: Newcastle 1 Sunderland 2
Shamsheer: Newcastle 2 Sunderland 1
Saturday 21 March - 00:00 (UAE Time)
Bournemouth head into their clash with United at the Vitality Stadium full of confidence, sitting 10th and unbeaten in their last 10 matches under Andoni Iraola. It has not all been perfect, though. The Cherries have drawn their last four games, with three of them ending 0-0, showing their strong defence but also a lack of goals. They will also have to cope without key midfielder Lewis Cook and forward Justin Kluivert, two players who bring balance and creativity to the side.
Manchester United, meanwhile, arrive in strong form and currently sit third in the table. Under Michael Carrick, they have picked up 22 points from a possible 27 and are playing good football. Bruno Fernandes continues to lead the team as he closes in on the Premier League assist record, while Benjamin Sesko’s recent form from the bench has added a cutting edge in attack, making United favourites to break Bournemouth’s resistance.
Rob: Bournemouth 1 United 1
Shamsheer: Bournemouth 1 United 2
Saturday 21 March - 16:30 (UAE Time)
Brighton host Liverpool at the Amex Stadium, currently in 12th place but building momentum after winning three of their last four league matches to secure mid-table comfort, though they might have expected more from this season. However, their home form has been shaky, with just one win in their last five games at the Amex. Manager Fabian Hürzeler will be pleased with the return of Kaoru Mitoma, though Yasin Ayari and Carlos Baleba face late fitness tests.
Liverpool head into the weekend in 5th place, just two points off the top four, and full of confidence after one of their best performances of the season at Anfield in midweek. The 4-2-2-2 system worked perfectly, with Mohamed Salah playing closer to goal and scoring a stunning effort. However, Salah remains a doubt after picking up a late knock in that game, adding to concerns for Arne Slot. It remains to be seen if he sticks with the same setup. Dominik Szoboszlai is in brilliant form and will once again be key if Liverpool are to continue their push for the top four.
Rob: Brighton 1 Liverpool 3
Shamsheer: Brighton 1 Liverpool 3
Saturday 21 March - 19:00 (UAE Time)
Fulham welcome Burnley to Craven Cottage, sitting 11th with 41 points and still holding outside hopes of a European spot. However, Marco Silva’s side have seen a slight dip in form, with no wins in their last three matches. Their home record remains strong with eight wins this season, and they will look to winger Harry Wilson, who has nine league goals, to step up and end their recent lack of goals, especially with Kevin ruled out long-term.
Burnley, meanwhile, arrive in West London, battling to survive in the Premier League. They sit 19th, eight points away from safety with only eight games left. Survival is more than unlikely at the moment. Scott Parker’s side have struggled away from home and have conceded in 25 straight away matches. Still, they can take some confidence from their recent 0-0 draw with Bournemouth and a decent record at Craven Cottage. However, injuries remain a big concern, with key players like captain Josh Cullen and Zeki Amdouni unavailable.
Rob: Fulham 3 Burnley 2
Shamsheer: Fulham 2 Burnley 1
Saturday 21 March - 21:30 (UAE Time)
Everton host Chelsea at the Hill Dickinson Stadium, currently in 8th place with 43 points and pushing for a European spot for the first time since 2017. Despite a solid showing in their 2-0 defeat to Arsenal last weekend, David Moyes is dealing with a defensive crisis, as Jarrad Branthwaite and James Tarkowski are both major doubts. Everton will also be looking to improve their home form, having managed just one win in their last seven league games at their new stadium.
Chelsea, meanwhile, come into this game in 6th place with 48 points but are under serious pressure after a difficult week. They suffered a humiliating 8-2 defeat on aggregate to PSG, crashing out of the Champions League, and also lost Trevoh Chalobah to a long-term ankle injury. Liam Rosenior is now under pressure, with his side losing three matches in a row in all competitions. Still without captain Reece James, Chelsea will depend on Cole Palmer and Joao Pedro to deliver as they look for a big result on Merseyside to keep their Champions League hopes alive. It will be a tough ask for the Blues to break down the organised Everton defence.
Rob: Everton 1 Chelsea 3
Shamsheer: Everton 1 Chelsea 0
Sunday 22 March – 00:00 (UAE Time)
Leeds United welcome Brentford to Elland Road on Sunday, sitting 15th in the Premier League. With survival still the priority, Jesse Marsch’s side need to start picking up points to ensure another season in the top flight. Recent form has been a concern, with Leeds failing to win since the start of February, leaving fans eager for a turnaround on home soil.
Brentford have enjoyed a superb campaign and are challenging with the top half of the table for a spot in European competition. However, Keith Andrews’ side have also hit a patch of inconsistent form, dropping points in their last two matches, including a disappointing result against a struggling Wolverhampton Wanderers. Despite their strong season overall, Brentford will be looking to get back to winning ways as they visit Elland Road.
Rob: Leeds 2 Brentford 1
Shamsheer: Leeds 1 Brentford 2
Sunday 22 March – 18:15 (UAE Time)
Aston Villa have slipped to fourth in the Premier League table following a run of poor results, despite an otherwise positive season. Injuries have hit the squad hard in recent weeks, which goes some way to explaining their dip in form, with the side yet to register a league win since the start of February. Villa did, however, pick up some confidence in Europe, securing a 2-0 victory over French side Lille in their last Europa League outing.
West Ham United have shown encouraging form recently, but despite that, they remain in the Premier League relegation zone on goal difference. The Hammers have earned notable results in their last two league games, including a hard-fought draw against title-chasing Manchester City and a well-earned away win at Fulham. David Moyes’ side will be looking to build on that momentum as they travel to face Villa.
Rob: Villa 1 West Ham 2
Shamsheer: Villa 2 West Ham 2
Sunday 22 March – 18:15 (UAE Time)
In what is perhaps one of the biggest games of the weekend, Tottenham Hotspur take on a Nottingham Forest side in a clash with huge implications at the bottom of the table. Spurs have endured a dreadful season and sit 16th, just one point above the relegation zone and one point ahead of Sunday’s opponents Forest. They are the only Premier League team yet to win a league game in 2026, with new manager Igor Tudor still chasing his first league victory. Spurs do, however, head into the match in better spirits after a positive 3-2 second-leg win over Atletico Madrid in the Champions League midweek.
Nottingham Forest have also struggled this season, a stark contrast to their top-half finish last term which earned them European football. Forest have gone eight league games without a win and appear short of confidence. Like Spurs, however, they enjoyed a morale-boosting European victory during the week, setting up what promises to be an intriguing and potentially pivotal clash at the bottom of the table.
Rob: Spurs 2 Forest 1
Shamsheer: Spurs 1 Forest 1