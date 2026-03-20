Man City star Erling Haaland invests in Norway Chess

Kjell Madland, CEO of Norway Chess and Total Chess, welcomes the investment and involvement of Haaland as a long-term strategic partner. “We expect the new championship to become one of the most prestigious events in the global chess calendar. The fact that Erling is joining us as an investor says a great deal about the commercial potential of this tour. Erling has an enormous global following and is truly world-class when it comes to creating magical sporting moments. I am absolutely certain he will bring tremendous value to Total Chess, help generate increased interest in the fascinating world of chess, and attract new audiences. He has already contributed with several great ideas. With Erling on board, we are now entering the final phase of finding host cities for the first tour,” says Madland.