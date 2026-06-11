Haaland seals Dubai schoolboy's World Cup dream

Dubai: A Manchester City Football Schools player based in Dubai has gone viral online after a heartfelt Instagram post that has now surpassed 123,000 likes, capturing the attention of Manchester City striker Erling Haaland.

Qasim Qadir, who plays for the U9 Elite Boys at City Football Schools, originally posted a video saying that if Haaland simply liked his post, his father would take him to the World Cup to watch the Norwegian striker in his debut match at the tournament.

The clip quickly gained traction across social media, but it went far beyond what Qasim had hoped for.

Not only did Haaland respond directly in the comments with a simple but powerful message, “See you there,” but Manchester City’s official account also reacted to the video, amplifying the moment even further.

Qasim, one of Haaland’s biggest fans, has also become known within the City Football Schools community for maintaining the same hairstyle as the striker for the past three years.

What started as a hopeful request for a like has now turned into a viral football moment that has inspired fans around the world.

Haaland is set to begin his World Cup journey with Norway against Iraq on Wednesday 17 June, adding even more excitement around the interaction and the young Dubai fan’s unforgettable moment.

Rob is an experienced sports reporter with a focus on digital publishing. He holds both an undergraduate and master’s degree in sports journalism and has hands-on experience in presenting and commentary. Rob has previously worked in the communications teams at Premier League clubs Everton and Brentford FC. While football is his main passion, he enjoys all sports and loves sharing his enthusiasm with anyone he meets.