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5 free mobile football games to download before the World Cup kicks off

From FC Mobile to Mini Football, these free football games keep the action going

Last updated:
Areeba Hashmi, Reporter
4 MIN READ
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EA Sports FC Football lets you compete for national glory in The 2026 World's Game Tournament and build your dream Ultimate Team in online multiplayer matches, with over 50 officially licensed national teams, real players, clubs and competitions from around the world.
EA Sports FC Football lets you compete for national glory in The 2026 World's Game Tournament and build your dream Ultimate Team in online multiplayer matches, with over 50 officially licensed national teams, real players, clubs and competitions from around the world.

Dubai: The 2026 FIFA World Cup starts tomorrow and if you want football on your phone as well as your television, I have you covered. These five free games cover everything from full squad-building simulations to quick-fire puzzle football, and every single one of them is free to download.

1. EA Sports FC Football Mobile 26

The biggest football game on mobile just got a World Cup makeover, and the timing is perfect. EA Sports FC Football lets you compete for national glory in The 2026 World's Game Tournament and build your dream Ultimate Team in online multiplayer matches, with over 50 officially licensed national teams, real players, clubs and competitions from around the world. The FC Mobile 26 update brought significant gameplay improvements including new face scans, PlayStyles that bring unique player abilities to life on the pitch, improved referee systems and new formations, making this the most polished version of the game yet.

Daily training and quests earn you rewards, live events let you upgrade players throughout the season, and there are arcade-style mini games and football trivia to keep things interesting between matches. If you want one game that captures the full tournament energy this summer, this is the one to download first.

Available on the App Store and Google Play.

2. Dream League Soccer 2026

Dream League Soccer 2026 puts you in the heart of the football action with a fresh look and brand new features. Collect your dream team from over 4,000 FIFPro licensed players and take to the field against the world's best clubs, rising through eight divisions with full 3D motion-captured player moves, immersive in-game commentary and team customisations.

You are the manager and the player, handling transfers, training, tactics and stadium development alongside the actual matches. It runs smoothly on most devices and the controls translate well to touchscreen. A solid all-rounder for anyone who wants depth without needing a console.

Available on the App Store and Google Play.

3. eFootball 2026 

Konami's free-to-play football simulation has been quietly improving for years, and the 2026 edition is its most polished yet. The recent updates have brought comprehensive Match Analysis features, refined AI assistance, competitive rebalancing and tactical depth expansion, making it a genuine alternative to EA for players who prefer a more considered, simulation-style experience.

The passing and player movement feel more deliberate than the arcade speed of some competitors, and the online modes are competitive without being overwhelming. Free to play, with optional purchases that you can comfortably ignore.

Available on the App Store and Google Play.

4. Score! Hero

The one for people who want football in short, satisfying bursts. Score! Hero puts you in the boots of a fresh-faced footballer who has to prove their worth through key match moments rather than full games. You are not managing everything, just the decisive plays: the last-minute winner, the crucial assist, the penalty that changes everything.

You draw the path of the ball across the screen to pass, shoot or curl it into the corner, with spin, timing and angle all mattering. It sounds simple and is, at first. Then it gets progressively harder in a way that keeps you coming back. Hundreds of levels, a career storyline and gameplay that works perfectly in the five minutes between metro stops.

Available on the App Store and Google Play.

5. Mini Football

If you want arcade football that works on any phone without any fuss, Mini Football by Miniclip is exactly that. It brings a fast-paced football experience with no complex mechanics, just pure football fun. You run, kick, pass and score in quick matches where every goal counts, and the whole thing is designed to be picked up and played in minutes.

You can join or create a club with friends, challenge rival teams and climb league leaderboards to prove you are the best in your country, with seasonal events and club progression keeping things fresh throughout the tournament. It has been downloaded over 71 million times, which is a decent indicator of how well it does what it promises. Light, fun and built for the commute. 

Available on the App Store and Google Play.

Areeba Hashmi
Areeba HashmiReporter
I’m a passionate journalist and creative writer graduate specialising in arts, culture, and storytelling. My work aims to engage readers with stories that inspire, inform, and celebrate the richness of human experience. From arts and entertainment to technology, lifestyle, and human interest features, I aim to bring a fresh perspective and thoughtful voice to every story I tell.
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