The biggest football game on mobile just got a World Cup makeover, and the timing is perfect. EA Sports FC Football lets you compete for national glory in The 2026 World's Game Tournament and build your dream Ultimate Team in online multiplayer matches, with over 50 officially licensed national teams, real players, clubs and competitions from around the world. The FC Mobile 26 update brought significant gameplay improvements including new face scans, PlayStyles that bring unique player abilities to life on the pitch, improved referee systems and new formations, making this the most polished version of the game yet.